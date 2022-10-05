UK, EU to hold talks over N. Ireland Protocol this week -Coveney



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney attends a news conference ahead of a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., April 19, 2022. REUT



DUBLIN (Reuters) – Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday that Britain and the European Union had agreed to engage in talks over resolving issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol this week.

“Both sides have agreed to engage this week, this is a very welcome change of course that the British government is engaging now seriously,” he told reporters.