UK bond yields fall further after tax cut U-turn

LONDON (Reuters) – Yields on British government bonds fell sharply on Monday led by shorter-dated debt after Prime Minister Liz Trussand finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng back-tracked on part of their controversial tax-cutting plan.

The yield on , which are sensitive to expectations about , was down about 25 basis points on the day at 1250 GMT after touching a session low of 4.006%.

But that was still about half a percentage point higher than the yield at the close of trading on Sept. 22, the day before Kwarteng announced his “mini-budget” which raised fears about inflation pressures and higher Bank of England interest rates.