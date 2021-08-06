U.S. Welcomes the Appointment of Hans Grundberg

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

The United States welcomes the appointment of Hans Grundberg as the new UN Special Envoy for Yemen. Grundberg brings considerable expertise on Yemen and the region, and we look forward to working closely with him to advance a durable resolution to the conflict in Yemen.

Now is the time for peace. Seven years of war and instability have devastated Yemen’s economy and eroded even the most basic services, leading to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. There is unprecedented international and regional consensus on the need to end the Houthi offensive on Marib and other fighting, and on placing renewed emphasis on political talks to finally bring relief to the Yemeni people and allow them to determine a brighter future for their country.

The United States thanks former UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths for his efforts to resolve the conflict in Yemen. We look forward to continuing to work with Griffiths in his new position as the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.