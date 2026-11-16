NEW YORK, NY – November 16, 2026 (STL.News) U.S. stocks suffered a substantial selloff Monday as renewed concerns about artificial intelligence investments, semiconductor companies, and elevated technology valuations sent Wall Street sharply lower. All three major U.S. stock indexes declined, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the losses as investors reassessed corporate earnings expectations and the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 739.38 points, or 1.41%, to close at 51,608.17. The S&P 500 declined 145.08 points, or 1.92%, to finish at 7,416.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 626.51 points, or 2.49%, to close at 24,509.76, according to Reuters’ updated November 16 closing report.

Selling was particularly severe among semiconductor manufacturers and companies tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Nvidia remained at the center of investor attention after longtime chief executive Jensen Huang resigned.

Investors also considered new federal restrictions affecting China’s access to advanced American computing technology, expectations for higher interest rates, and uncertainty about whether enormous investments in artificial intelligence will generate sufficient financial returns.

The market’s decline showed how quickly concerns about major technology companies can influence broader financial markets.

U.S. Stock Market Closing Snapshot

Monday, November 16, 2026

Major Index Closing Level Point Change Daily Change Dow Jones Industrial Average 51,608.17 -739.38 -1.41% S&P 500 7,416.59 -145.08 -1.92% Nasdaq Composite 24,509.76 -626.51 -2.49%

Source: Reuters’ updated November 16, 2026, market-close report. The closing levels, point changes, and percentages match the previous trading session’s closing values.

The Nasdaq posted the largest percentage decline among the three major benchmarks, reflecting significant weakness in semiconductor manufacturers, cloud-computing companies, and businesses tied to artificial intelligence.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index declined 5.3%, underscoring the selling pressure across the industry.

The Nasdaq also remained more than 10% below its October 6 record closing high, placing it in correction territory.

A market correction is generally defined as a decline of at least 10% from a recent peak. Corrections do not necessarily indicate an approaching recession, but they can reflect changing expectations about corporate profitability, interest rates, economic growth, and stock valuations.

Monday’s losses were especially significant because technology companies have played a central role in supporting major U.S. stock indexes throughout the artificial intelligence investment boom.

Nvidia Leads Another Technology Selloff

Nvidia was one of the most influential companies during Monday’s trading session.

The semiconductor manufacturer has become a leading supplier of advanced processors used to develop and operate artificial intelligence systems. Its technology supports data centers, machine-learning applications, and computing infrastructure used by major technology companies worldwide.

However, Nvidia has experienced considerable uncertainty following Jensen Huang’s resignation as chief executive.

The company appointed longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive while its board searches for a permanent replacement.

The leadership transition has raised questions about Nvidia’s future strategy, management stability, and ability to maintain its competitive position.

Nvidia shares declined 4.1% Monday, according to Reuters, extending losses that followed Huang’s departure.

The company’s upcoming quarterly earnings announcement, scheduled for Tuesday, November 17, is particularly important because investors will evaluate both its financial performance and management’s outlook for future growth.

Analysts expect Nvidia to generate $109.10 billion in quarterly revenue, with year-over-year earnings growth of 90.4%, according to Reuters.

Those expectations illustrate the extraordinary financial performance investors have come to anticipate from companies associated with artificial intelligence.

However, elevated expectations also create substantial risks.

Even exceptionally strong financial results may disappoint investors if management forecasts slower revenue growth, weaker profit margins, or reduced demand for advanced computing equipment.

Investors will also be listening closely to interim management’s comments on the company’s future leadership and strategic direction.

Semiconductor Stocks Experience Heavy Selling

Monday’s weakness extended well beyond Nvidia.

Intel and Micron each declined more than 7%, Reuters reported.

Cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave fell 6.1%, while competitor Nebius declined 7.6%.

Companies involved in server manufacturing and data-center infrastructure also suffered substantial losses.

Dell Technologies declined 7.0%, while Super Micro Computer fell 6.9%.

Major technology businesses, including Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms, also finished lower, with declines ranging from 2.4% to 4.1%.

The widespread selling demonstrated how concerns about artificial intelligence spending have spread throughout the technology industry.

The semiconductor industry’s growing influence on financial markets reflects the enormous investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Technology companies are spending heavily on data centers, advanced processors, networking equipment, and electricity generation to support increasingly sophisticated computing systems.

Those investments are based on expectations that artificial intelligence will improve productivity, automate business operations, and create substantial commercial opportunities.

However, investors are increasingly questioning how quickly those investments will produce financial returns.

Companies may spend billions of dollars developing infrastructure before generating comparable revenue and profits.

That creates uncertainty about future profitability, particularly when stock valuations already reflect expectations for years of rapid growth.

The concern is not necessarily that artificial intelligence will fail to become an important technology.

Instead, investors are questioning whether current stock prices accurately reflect the financial benefits companies may eventually realize.

Government Restrictions Add Pressure

Government policy also contributed to uncertainty surrounding the technology sector.

The Trump administration announced new measures intended to restrict China’s indirect access to advanced American artificial intelligence computing technology.

The restrictions address concerns involving remote access to sophisticated computing chips and servers.

Such measures could affect semiconductor manufacturers, cloud-computing providers, and businesses offering advanced computing services internationally.

For investors, the concern is the potential impact on future revenue and American technology companies’ ability to serve international markets.

China is an important market for many technology companies, making changes to export restrictions particularly significant.

The policy developments added another source of uncertainty during an already difficult period for semiconductor stocks.

Federal Reserve Policy Weighs on Wall Street

Monetary policy was another significant influence on Monday’s financial markets.

Investors are increasingly concerned that persistent inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again.

According to Reuters, futures markets were pricing in a 95.7% probability of a quarter-percentage-point interest-rate increase at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, based on CME FedWatch data.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh also addressed the potential economic consequences of emerging technologies Monday.

His remarks highlighted uncertainty about whether technological innovation will produce widespread productivity improvements or contribute to economic difficulties if anticipated investment returns fail to materialize.

Investors are awaiting the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee’s latest meeting, scheduled for Wednesday.

Those minutes could provide additional information about policymakers’ views on inflation, economic growth, and interest rates.

Higher interest rates affect financial markets in several ways.

They increase borrowing costs for businesses and households, potentially reducing spending and investment.

They also make government bonds and other interest-bearing securities more competitive with stocks.

Technology companies can be particularly sensitive because investors frequently value them based on earnings expected years into the future.

When interest rates rise, the present value of those anticipated earnings can decline, placing pressure on stock prices.

Treasury Yields Remain Elevated

The U.S. Treasury market continued to reflect concerns about inflation and monetary policy.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield eased to 5.12% during Monday’s trading, compared with 5.15% late Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Despite the decline, yields remained elevated.

Higher Treasury yields influence mortgage rates, corporate financing expenses, commercial real estate investment, and other borrowing costs throughout the economy.

For businesses, higher financing costs can discourage expansion or raise the cost of equipment and inventory.

For consumers, elevated borrowing costs can make homeownership and major purchases less affordable.

For stock market investors, attractive bond yields can encourage a reassessment of equity risk.

When government securities offer competitive returns, investors may be less willing to pay higher prices for companies whose profitability depends heavily on future growth.

These relationships help explain why technology stocks can experience substantial volatility when interest-rate expectations change.

Oil Prices Decline as Supply Concerns Ease

Energy markets also experienced significant movement Monday.

Crude oil prices fell as investors evaluated developments involving Middle Eastern oil shipments, global supply expectations, and the outlook for international energy markets.

The Associated Press reported that Brent crude declined 3.5% to $92.44 per barrel.

Lower crude oil prices can eventually relieve consumers through lower gasoline and transportation costs.

They can also help businesses manage operating costs, particularly companies dependent on transportation, manufacturing, and distribution.

However, declining oil prices can pressure energy producers by reducing expected revenue and profitability.

Lower energy costs may ease inflationary pressure, although geopolitical developments continue to create uncertainty around global oil supplies.

The relationship between energy prices and the broader stock market remains complex because lower oil prices can benefit consumers while reducing energy producers’ profitability.

Corporate Earnings Show Mixed Results

Although technology stocks experienced substantial selling, individual corporate earnings continued to influence Monday’s trading.

Tyson Foods advanced after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly profits.

Summit Therapeutics declined sharply following developments involving regulatory approval of a proposed lung-cancer treatment.

L3Harris Technologies also experienced selling pressure amid scrutiny of its possible connection to Friday’s nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop.

The company said it was assisting the FAA with its investigation. The reporting reviewed had not established responsibility for the disruption.

These developments demonstrated that company-specific announcements can influence stock prices even during periods of widespread market weakness.

The broader corporate earnings environment has nevertheless remained relatively strong.

According to FactSet figures cited by the Associated Press, S&P 500 companies were on track to report summer-quarter earnings per share nearly 32% higher than a year earlier.

That performance suggests many large American corporations have continued generating substantial profits despite economic uncertainty.

However, strong earnings do not automatically produce higher stock prices.

Investors also evaluate future revenue expectations, profit margins, borrowing costs, and whether current valuations already reflect anticipated growth.

Market Breadth Shows Widespread Selling

Monday’s market weakness extended beyond the technology sector.

According to Reuters, declining stocks outnumbered advancing stocks by 3.45 to 1 on the New York Stock Exchange.

On the Nasdaq, 3,697 stocks declined while 1,131 advanced.

The Nasdaq recorded 489 new 52-week lows compared with 51 new highs.

These figures indicate that the selling was not limited to a handful of influential technology companies.

Although artificial intelligence stocks attracted the most attention, the broader market also experienced significant weakness.

Trading volume across U.S. exchanges reached 17.91 billion shares, compared with a 20-session average of 18.66 billion shares.

Market breadth is an important indicator because it helps investors determine whether gains or losses are concentrated in a small group of companies or distributed more widely.

Monday’s figures demonstrated substantial selling pressure across numerous industries.

International Markets Reflect Technology Concerns

Monday’s technology-related weakness extended beyond the United States.

South Korea’s Kospi declined 3.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.4%, according to the Associated Press.

Both economies have significant exposure to semiconductor manufacturing, technology investment, and international supply chains.

The declines showed how concerns about artificial intelligence spending can influence financial markets worldwide.

Advanced semiconductor manufacturing, data-center construction, software development, and computing equipment production involve companies operating across numerous countries.

Changes in expectations for artificial intelligence investment can therefore affect businesses throughout the global economy.

Investors are also monitoring international trade policy and geopolitical developments that could influence technology exports and supply chains.

What Investors Will Watch Next

Several key developments could influence U.S. financial markets for the rest of the week.

Nvidia’s quarterly earnings announcement Tuesday will be among the most closely watched events.

Investors will evaluate revenue growth, profitability, future guidance, and management’s comments about the company’s leadership transition.

Anthropic’s anticipated initial public offering could provide another indication of investor demand for artificial intelligence businesses.

Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting minutes may also influence expectations for interest rates and economic growth.

Additional corporate earnings announcements and economic reports could affect sentiment toward consumer spending, industrial activity, and business profitability.

Together, these developments could determine whether Monday’s decline reflects a temporary reassessment of technology valuations or a longer period of market weakness.

Wall Street Ends Monday Facing Renewed Uncertainty

The November 16 trading session highlighted the challenges investors face as financial markets reassess artificial intelligence valuations, monetary policy, and corporate earnings expectations.

The Nasdaq’s continued correction was particularly significant because technology companies have been among the principal drivers of stock market gains.

Nvidia’s leadership transition and upcoming earnings announcement have intensified scrutiny of the artificial intelligence industry.

Meanwhile, expectations for additional Federal Reserve tightening and elevated Treasury yields have created a more demanding environment for businesses and investors.

Although corporate profitability remains an important source of market support, investors are becoming more cautious about paying elevated prices for anticipated future growth.

Monday’s losses also showed how quickly market sentiment can shift when concerns about a relatively small group of influential companies spread through the broader market.

The central question for Wall Street is whether future corporate earnings can justify current stock valuations while interest rates remain elevated and uncertainty surrounding artificial intelligence investment continues.

With key corporate earnings and Federal Reserve developments approaching, additional market volatility remains possible through the end of the week.

Monday’s market decline reminds us that even powerful long-term investment trends can face substantial setbacks when investors question the relationship between corporate growth, profitability, and stock valuations.

Financial disclaimer: This article is provided for general financial news and informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment, financial, or trading advice. Financial markets involve risk, and investors should consider their individual circumstances before making investment decisions.