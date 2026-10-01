Bond Yields Pressure Stocks as Software Surges

NEW YORK – October 1, 2026 (STL.News) Stocks – U.S. stocks were struggling to find direction Thursday as sharply higher Treasury yields offset strength in software and artificial-intelligence-related companies, creating a divided market as Wall Street opened the fourth quarter.

In a late-morning market snapshot, the S&P 500 was down about 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 188 points, or 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite was essentially flat, according to The Associated Press.

The relatively modest index moves masked substantial differences beneath the surface.

Software was among the market’s strongest areas after a major rally in Accenture, while interest-rate-sensitive stocks came under pressure as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly climbed above 5.34%.

Reuters reported that the 10-year Treasury yield reached 5.3445%, its highest level since 2002. Rate-sensitive areas including housing, banking, real estate and utilities were among those pressured by the bond selloff. The Cboe Volatility Index also reached a two-week high.

At the same time, oil remained near $100 a barrel, keeping inflation and monetary-policy concerns firmly in focus.

The result was a market pulled in opposite directions: continued optimism about corporate technology and AI spending versus growing concern about borrowing costs, energy prices, and inflation.

Stocks – Market Snapshot

During late-morning trading Thursday:

S&P 500: down approximately 0.1%

down approximately 0.1% Dow Jones Industrial Average: down 188 points, or approximately 0.4%

down 188 points, or approximately 0.4% Nasdaq Composite: approximately flat

approximately flat 10-year Treasury yield: reached 5.3445% before retreating

reached 5.3445% before retreating Brent crude: trading near $100 per barrel

trading near $100 per barrel Hot area: software

software Under pressure: housing, banking, real estate and other rate-sensitive investments

The stock-index figures are intraday readings and can change throughout the session.

Treasury Yields Dominate Wall Street

The biggest influence on Thursday’s stock market may be coming from the bond market.

The 10-year Treasury yield’s climb above 5.3% represents a significant change in the investing environment.

Reuters reported that the yield reached 5.3445%, while a broader Reuters global-markets report put the intraday peak near 5.34% before the yield subsequently eased toward 5.27%.

Higher Treasury yields can pressure equities in several ways.

They raise borrowing costs throughout the economy and can increase financing expenses for corporations, homeowners and consumers. They also provide investors with a higher-yielding alternative to stocks.

That can be particularly challenging for highly valued growth companies because higher interest rates reduce the present value investors assign to profits expected years into the future.

Several concerns are fueling the bond-market move, including inflation, higher energy prices, resilient economic activity and government borrowing.

Those pressures were strong enough Thursday to counter otherwise encouraging corporate news from the technology industry.

Software Is Hot

Software emerged as one of Thursday’s clearest market leaders.

Reuters reported that the S&P 500 software index gained approximately 1.7%, substantially outperforming the broader market.

Accenture was at the center of the rally.

The consulting and technology-services company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $18.7 billion, while full-year fiscal 2026 revenue reached $74.2 billion, according to Accenture’s official financial results. The company’s fiscal year ended Aug. 31.

Accenture shares surged approximately 20% or more during morning trading. Reuters reported a gain of about 22% at one stage, while AP recorded the shares up about 20.3% in its later market snapshot. The difference reflects the timing of the intraday measurements, not conflicting closing prices.

Accenture’s rally helped lift other technology-services companies. Reuters reported gains in Cognizant and IBM as investors reacted to Accenture’s results.

The move provides additional evidence that businesses continue spending heavily on technology and AI-related projects despite concerns that rapidly developing artificial intelligence could disrupt portions of the traditional software and consulting industries.

Micron Delivers Extraordinary AI-Driven Growth

Micron Technology provided another major technology story.

The semiconductor company reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $54.23 billion, up from $41.46 billion in the previous quarter and $11.32 billion during the comparable quarter a year earlier.

For fiscal 2026, Micron reported revenue of $133.19 billion, up from $37.38 billion in fiscal 2025.

Those figures come directly from Micron’s Sept. 30 earnings release.

Micron attributed its performance to strong operational execution and demand associated with artificial intelligence. The company also projected fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of approximately $61.5 billion, plus or minus $1.5 billion.

Yet Micron’s stock was lower Thursday morning.

AP reported the shares were down approximately 1.7%, despite the strong results. Micron had already risen dramatically during 2026, leaving substantial expectations embedded in the share price.

Other semiconductor stocks responded more positively to the broader implications of Micron’s results.

AP reported gains in Nvidia and Applied Materials, as investors viewed Micron’s performance as additional evidence of strong demand for the computing infrastructure required for AI.

That distinction matters: Micron’s stock was lower, but its financial results supported the broader AI infrastructure story.

What’s Not Hot: Rate-Sensitive Stocks

Thursday’s weakest areas were concentrated among companies vulnerable to rising interest rates.

Reuters reported declines in housing and banking stocks, while real estate and utilities also fell as Treasury yields climbed.

Real estate is especially sensitive to rising rates because many property companies rely heavily on debt financing.

Higher Treasury yields also create additional competition for dividend-paying investments such as real estate investment trusts.

AP reported that office-property company BXP was down approximately 1.7% during morning trading.

The weakness illustrates the increasingly sharp division in the market.

Companies benefiting from AI investment and strong corporate technology spending can still attract buyers, while businesses that depend on inexpensive financing face a tougher environment.

Oil Near $100 Adds Inflation Pressure

Energy markets are contributing another layer of uncertainty.

Reuters reported that the new front-month December Brent crude contract was trading at $99.77 per barrel at 1:12 p.m. London time, up 1.8%. West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $90.79 per barrel at that time.

AP later reported Brent around $100.76, reflecting another intraday move.

Oil strengthened after Chinese refiners suspended petroleum-product exports outside Hong Kong and Macau for October as China sought to preserve domestic fuel inventories.

Reuters reported that Chinese commercial diesel inventories were estimated at roughly 20 million barrels below the country’s prewar benchmark, while gasoline inventories were about 9 million barrels below that threshold.

Global fuel supplies have also been affected by disruptions related to conflicts in the Middle East and attacks on Russian refining infrastructure.

Expensive oil presents an obvious inflation risk.

Higher fuel costs can work their way through transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics expenses and ultimately into consumer prices.

That gives bond investors another reason to demand higher yields.

Jobless Claims Show Continued Labor Strength

Thursday’s economic data added to the complicated picture.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported 197,000 seasonally adjusted initial unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 26, down 1,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 198,000.

The four-week moving average declined to 200,000.

Continuing insured unemployment was 1.701 million for the week ending Sept. 19.

Those numbers suggest layoffs remain relatively contained.

Ordinarily, that would be straightforwardly positive economic news. In the current environment, however, resilient employment can also reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve does not need to move aggressively to support the economy.

For Wall Street, good economic news can therefore have a secondary consequence: upward pressure on interest rates.

Manufacturing Continues to Expand

The manufacturing economy also remained in expansion territory.

The Institute for Supply Management reported a September Manufacturing PMI of 54.5%, marking the ninth consecutive month of expansion in the manufacturing sector.

The report arrived as investors were already focused heavily on inflation, economic resilience and the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

Together, Thursday’s manufacturing and unemployment data reinforced the picture of an economy that continues to show considerable underlying strength.

That supports corporate earnings but may be problematic for investors hoping for significantly lower interest rates.

Corteva’s Apparent Plunge Is a Corporate Action

One apparent market loser requires special treatment.

Investors looking at Thursday’s biggest percentage decliners may see an enormous drop in Corteva shares.

That move should not be interpreted as an equivalent destruction of shareholder value.

Corteva separated its seed business into the newly independent Vylor, which began regular trading under the ticker VYLR on Oct. 1.

Corteva’s board established Sept. 24 as the record date and Oct. 1 as the distribution date. Eligible Corteva shareholders received one Vylor share for every Corteva share held as of the record date.

A large portion of the value previously contained within Corteva therefore moved into a separate publicly traded security.

That makes a direct comparison between Corteva’s pre-separation share price and its post-separation price misleading without accounting for the Vylor shares distributed to investors.

For that reason, Corteva should not be described as suffering a conventional 80%-plus market collapse Thursday.

A Narrower Market Beneath the Indexes

Thursday’s trading also fits a broader pattern developing across Wall Street.

Reuters reported that although the S&P 500 gained approximately 2% during the third quarter, market participation remained uneven. Roughly 40% of S&P 500 companies were down for the year, and about one-quarter were down more than 10%.

That means headline index performance does not necessarily describe the experience of the average stock.

Large technology and AI-related companies have provided substantial support to the major indexes, while significant portions of the market have performed much worse.

Thursday’s trading continued that divide.

What Matters This Afternoon

The Treasury market remains the most important variable to watch during the remainder of Thursday’s session.

If the 10-year yield retreats significantly from its morning peak, pressure on rate-sensitive equities could ease.

If yields resume climbing toward or beyond Thursday’s high, stocks could face renewed valuation pressure.

Oil prices represent another important variable. Brent near $100 keeps energy inflation squarely in the economic outlook.

Technology leadership also bears watching.

Accenture’s surge and strength across software show investors remain willing to reward companies delivering strong earnings and exposure to corporate technology spending.

Micron’s results similarly suggest demand for AI infrastructure remains strong, even though Micron shares declined.

Bottom Line

The U.S. stock market is sending two very different signals Thursday.

Software and selected AI-related companies remain strong, led by Accenture’s post-earnings surge and continued evidence of extraordinary demand for AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the bond market is creating a formidable obstacle.

The 10-year Treasury yield’s move above 5.34% is pressuring housing, banking, real estate and other interest-rate-sensitive investments. Oil near $100 adds another inflation risk, while resilient employment and manufacturing data reinforce the picture of an economy that remains relatively strong.

For investors, Thursday’s central question is therefore larger than whether the Dow finishes a few hundred points higher or lower.

Wall Street is confronting a tug-of-war between powerful corporate earnings and AI investment on one side and historically high long-term borrowing costs on the other.

At least during late-morning trading Thursday, neither side had decisively won.

Market prices and percentage changes cited in this report are intraday figures from Oct. 1, 2026, and may change substantially before the closing bell. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

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