U.S. investors exhibit "herd-like" behavior during rapid price movements in the crypto market, according to JPMorgan | Kitco News – Kitco NEWS

(Kitco News) – Cryptocurrencies have seen an uptick in adoption since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic according to a new report from JPMorgan Chase, which highlighted that as of mid-2022, nearly “15 percent of individuals in the U.S. had conducted transfers into crypto accounts.”



The largest bank in the U.S. went on to warn that the uptick in adoption “has potential implications for the health of household balance sheets,” due to the volatile nature of the crypto market and uncertainty of how the use of crypto-assets may evolve over time.



The report made its determinations based on the analysis of nearly 5 million active checking account customers, of which more than 600,000 conducted transfers to crypto accounts.



The first main takeaway from the study is that “Most crypto users made their first transactions during spikes in crypto-asset prices.” JPMorgan found that the percentage of the population that has transferred funds into a crypto-related account tripled during the pandemic, rising from a total of 3% before 2020 to 13% as of June 2022.



The bank observed that a majority of crypto adoption happened during “concentrated episodes” that largely coincided with sharp increases in the price of Bitcoin. “The majority of new crypto users in our sample, from 2015 to 2022, made their first transactions in a set of days spanning less than five months, all of which coincide with a trailing monthly price change exceeding 25 percent,” the report said.



This suggested a “herd-like behavior” among traders who showed a spike in transfer activity at certain points in time that highly correlated with price movements.



Overall, U.S. households have been net purchasers of crypto-assets over the past several years. Between 2017 and mid-2022, the ratio of money transferred to crypto accounts versus money transferred from crypto accounts into traditional checking accounts was 2 to 1. That shifted to a more balanced ratio in May and June of 2022 as the crypto winter kicked into high gear.



“We view the rise and fall of crypto use since the onset of COVID as consistent with the joint relationship between retail flows and market prices seen in prior research,” JPMorgan said. “Additionally, the trend in crypto flows also tracks dynamics of household savings, which spiked to historic highs early in the pandemic but has begun to reverse.”



The second major takeaway from the report is that crypto usage is “broader and deeper for men, Asian individuals, and younger individuals with higher incomes.”



The bank found that crypto usage is more popular with the younger generations, with 20% of millennials and 11% of Generation X indicating experience with crypto versus 4% for baby boomers. Men are more actively engaged across all age groups and were twice as likely to have transferred money into our out of crypto accounts.



Asian individuals showed the highest level of involvement at 27%, followed by 21% for Black and Hispanic individuals and 20% for White individuals. Those with higher incomes saw a moderate increase in involvement.



The third main takeaway was that the crypto holdings for most individuals are relatively small, with “median flows equal to less than one week’s worth of take-home pay.” JPMorgan found that the median gross amount transferred to crypto accounts between 2015 and H1 2022 was approximately $620.



Notably, roughly “15 percent of individuals transferred over 1 month’s worth of income into crypto accounts, with a somewhat higher share for high-income individuals,” the report said.











The fourth major takeaway by JPMorgan is that a majority of individuals who bought crypto did so when prices were significantly higher than they are currently, with lower-income individuals making “purchases at elevated prices relative to higher earners.”



“Less than 20 percent of individuals that transferred money into crypto accounts did so when bitcoin was below the recent trading range sub-$20,000 as of November 2022,” the report said. “Over half of individuals made their average crypto transfers when prices were above $40,000, suggesting significant investment losses for that group.”



JPMorgan wrapped up the report by noting that while crypto use has increased rapidly among U.S. households in recent years, the amounts invested are relatively small. And after several high-profile collapses, “the majority of U.S. households [are] likely facing significant losses in percentage terms at cryptocurrency prices prevailing in late 2022.”



“Compared with investors in traditional investment accounts, the median crypto user is more likely to come from lower rungs of the income ladder and is more likely to be young and male. Crypto-assets may therefore merit a differentiated policy approach – compared with the existing architecture for traditional markets (e.g., stocks and bonds) – to effectively protect investors and the economy,” the report concluded.



