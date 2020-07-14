U.S. Department of Labor Acts to Help American Workers and Employers During the Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor took a range of actions to aid American workers and employers as our nation combats the coronavirus pandemic.

Reopening America’s Economy:

U.S. Secretary of Labor Scalia Addresses Economic Re-Opening And Workplace Safety during Visit to Florida – Secretary Scalia traveled to Jacksonville, Florida to discuss the continued re-opening of the economy and to highlight the importance of workplace safety during the re-opening. He participated in a roundtable discussion with local business and civic leaders, and visited Crowley Maritime, where he met with company executives and employees. Secretary Scalia remarked, “The business leaders I spoke with in Florida today recognize the importance of workplace safety and health as we re-open businesses and the economy. I would like to thank Governor Ron DeSantis for joining me today and for his leadership as Florida focuses on a safe reopening.”

U.S. Department of Labor Awards More Than $90 Million in Grants to Help Justice-Involved Individuals Enter the Workforce – Secretary Scalia traveled to Boston, Massachusetts to announce $90 million in reentry grants with Pathway Home grant awardee Volunteers of America of Massachusetts. Secretary Scalia stated, “President Trump and his Administration believe in providing a second chance to Americans who have served their time in the criminal justice system. These grants reflect this commitment to helping all Americans find jobs and participate meaningfully in the economy. The assistance the grants provide to men and women transitioning back into society will be especially valuable as we overcome the economic challenges posed by coronavirus.”

Keeping America’s Workplaces Safe and Healthy:

U.S. Department of Labor Using Public Service Announcements and Billboards to Promote Worker Safety and Health Amid Coronavirus – OSHA has undertaken a public service messaging effort to remind workers that the agency is committed to ensuring their safety and health during the coronavirus pandemic. The billboards and announcements are OSHA’s latest efforts to educate and protect American workers and help employers provide healthy workplaces as the coronavirus pandemic evolves. OSHA has published numerous alerts and advisories for various industries, including Guidance on Returning to Work, which assists employers as they reopen businesses and as employees return to work.

U.S. Department of Labor Issues Poster to Keep Meat Packing, Poultry And Pork Workers Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic – OSHA has issued a new poster listing safety tips employers can follow to help protect meat packing, poultry, and pork workers from exposure to coronavirus. The poster highlights nine infection prevention measures employers can implement during the coronavirus pandemic. Safety measures include encouraging sick workers to stay home, maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between workers, installing partitions along the production line, discouraging workers from sharing equipment and tools, and avoiding the gathering of workers during break periods.

Defending Workers’ Rights to Paid Leave and Wages Earned:

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Labor is focused on protecting the safety and health of American workers, assisting our state partners as they deliver traditional unemployment and expanded unemployment benefits under the CARES Act, ensuring Americans know their rights to new paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave, providing guidance and assistance to employers, and carrying out the mission of the Department.

