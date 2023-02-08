U.S. Citizen Sentenced for Conspiring to Provide Electronic Equipment and Technology to the Government of Iran

Earlier today in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, Kambiz Attar Kashani, 44, a dual citizen of the United States and Iran, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for conspiring to illegally export U.S. goods and technology to end users in Iran, including the Central Bank of Iran, in violation of the International Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The Central Bank of Iran is an Iranian government agency that, according to the U.S. government, has materially supported Lebanese Hizballah and the Qods Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, both designated terrorist organizations.

“Kashani conspired to illegally export U.S. goods and technology for the benefit of the Central Bank of Iran, a designated entity that materially supports known terrorist organizations,” said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. “The Department remains vigilant against any efforts to circumvent our export control and sanctions laws, which exist to protect the security of the United States and its people.”

“Kashani defied export restrictions and sanctions against Iran, a country that sponsors international terrorism,” said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace for the Eastern District of New York. “His scheme undermined U.S. foreign policy and national security interests and warranted a substantial sentence of incarceration to deter others.”

“This is a sobering reminder that illegally exporting material is not an abstract economic concern – it is a crime with a direct impact on the safety of the American people,” said Assistant Director Alan E. Kohler Jr. of the FBI Counterintelligence Division. “Kambiz Attar Kashani pleaded guilty to conspiring to illegally export technologies and goods to Iran, a designated state sponsor of terrorism. The recipient of these technologies was the Central Bank of Iran, an entity connected to organizations such as Iran’s Qods Force and Lebanese Hizbollah, both designated terrorist groups that represent a clear and present threat to the United States. As long as these threats persist, the FBI will not rest in our efforts to find these illegal exporters and bring them to justice.”

According to court documents, between February 2019 and June 2021, Kashani and his co-conspirators used two front companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to illegally procure electronic goods and technology from multiple U.S. technology companies, including one located in Brooklyn, for end users in Iran, including the Central Bank of Iran. Certain goods and technology Kashani and his co-conspirators transshipped were controlled by the U.S. government for national security and anti-terrorism reasons. Kashani and his co-conspirators intentionally concealed from the U.S. companies that they intended to send the items to Iran, falsely claiming that the UAE companies would be the ultimate end users. By providing the Central Bank of Iran and other end users in Iran with sophisticated, top-tier U.S. electronic equipment and software, Kashani and his co-conspirators enabled the Iranian banking system to operate more efficiently, effectively and securely.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander A. Solomon and Meredith A. Arfa for the Eastern District of New York are prosecuting the case, with assistance provided by Trial Attorney S. Derek Shugert of the National Security Division’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section.