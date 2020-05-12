U.S. Attorney’s Office Prosecuting Domestic Violence On Ft. Knox

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Russell Coleman today announced the charging of Chaniqua Boyd, via criminal complaint, with assault occurring on the Fort Knox, KY military installation, land within the federal maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

“Law enforcement must be especially vigilant during this pandemic of the risk of domestic violence and we will be especially aggressive in responding when it occurs,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 10, 2020, Fort Knox Military Police responded to the residence of Boyd and Army Sgt. First Class V.G. where they detained Boyd. V.G. was transported to Louisville for treatment of a stab wound to the upper chest which resulted in a punctured lung. According to a statement given by Boyd, she stated she did not intend to stab V.G.

If convicted at trial the maximum sentence for assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm is 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and up to 3 years of supervised release.

A federal complaint is a written statement of the essential facts of the offense charged and must be made under oath before a United States magistrate judge. The charge set forth in a complaint is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mac Shannon and U.S. Army Captain James D. Taylor, Special Assistant United States Attorney. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division (CID) conducted the investigation with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

