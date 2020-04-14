U.S. Attorney’s Office Partners With Meals on Wheels in Wake County to Stop Coronavirus Fraud

U.S. Attorney’s Office Partners With Meals on Wheels in Wake County to Stop Coronavirus (COVID-19) Fraud

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina continues to promote the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Elder Justice Initiative (EJI) throughout the Wake County area. On April 14, 2020, the Eastern District partnered with Meals on Wheels in Wake County to conduct outreach to approximately 1,300 seniors in the area to raise awareness about Coronavirus (COVID-19) fraud.

Below are some facts shared with the community about how to protect against becoming a victim of COVID-19 scams:

Hang up on robocalls. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes

Verify information. Contact trusted sources to confirm information is correct. For the most up to date information about

Coronavirus, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at www.cdc.gov.

Know from whom you are buying. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they do not

Do not click on links from sources you do not trust. They could download malware onto your computer or device

Do your homework. Do not let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, do not do it

