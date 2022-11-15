U.S. Attorney Will Thompson to Help Mark National Adoption Month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Will Thompson will join Mission West Virginia and other officials to help celebrate National Adoption Month on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Bible Center Church.

Thompson will speak along with a youth who has experienced adoption firsthand, parents in the foster care system, and a representative from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

WHAT: National Adoption Month Press Conference

WHEN: Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Bible Center Church, 1100 Bible Center Drive, Charleston

