U.S. Attorney McSwain Announces More Than $83 Million in Grant Money Available to Support School Safety

(STL.News) – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced that more than $83 million in Department of Justice grant funds is available to help communities improve school security and protect students, teachers, and staff from threats of violence.

“Protecting our children from violence is always at the forefront of my mind,” said U.S. Attorney McSwain. “My Office and the Department of Justice take seriously every threat of violence in our community, and we will do everything in our power to prevent tragedy from occurring in a school setting. These grants are provided to bolster school security, develop anonymous school threat reporting systems, educate and train students and faculty, and support law enforcement officers and first responders in their work.”

“School violence is no longer an abstract threat but has become a tragic reality in too many of America’s communities. Moving to meet this challenge is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

The funding is available through the Office of Justice Programs (OJP), which is the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local, and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including those designed to tighten school security and improve the reporting of threats.

