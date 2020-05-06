U.S. Attorney McAllister Announces $1.2 Million Award to the City of Wichita for Public Safety during Covid-19

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister today announced a $1.2 million grant to the City of Wichita to help respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The grant awarded to the Executive Office of the State Of Kansas is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump.

“This grant of $1,250,185 can be used to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus,” said McAllister. “That includes overtime, supplies such as gloves, masks and sanitizer and addressing the medical needs of inmates in prisons, jails and detention centers.”

Agencies that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for the emergency funding. Local units of government and tribes receive direct awards separately according to their jurisdictions’ allocations.

The Office of Justice Programs provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, assist victims and enhance the rule of law by strengthening the criminal and juvenile justice systems.

