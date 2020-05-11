U.S. Attorney Dunavant Recognizes Law Enforcement Service and Sacrifice during Police Week

U.S. Attorney Dunavant Recognizes Law Enforcement Service and Sacrifice during National Police Week

(STL.News) – In honor of National Police Week, U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant will recognize the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement. The week will be observed Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16, 2020.

“There is no more noble profession than serving as a police officer,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “The men and women who protect our communities each day have not just devoted their lives to public service, they’ve taken an oath to give their lives in order to ensure our safety. And they do so not only in the face of hostility from those who reject our nation’s commitment to the rule of law, but also in the face of evolving adversity – such as an unprecedented global health pandemic. This week, I ask all Americans to join me in saying ‘thank you’ to our nation’s federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers. Their devotion and sacrifice to our peace and security will not be taken for granted.”

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said: “Law enforcement officers are society’s problem solvers when no other solution is apparent or available. These brave men and women run toward danger as we all run away, in order to protect us. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is proud to serve alongside our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in order to enforce the rule of law and promote public safety. We honor the memory of those officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, and we thank them for their valor which gives us hope for a safer America.”

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty.

Each year, during National Police Week, our nation celebrates the contributions of law

enforcement from around the country, recognizing their hard work, dedication, loyalty and commitment to keeping our communities safe. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored law enforcement officers’ courage and unwavering devotion to the communities they swore to serve.

Based on data collected and analyzed by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 89 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2019, including two officers here in the Western District of Tennessee.

