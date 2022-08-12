Tyrone Edmondson Sentenced for Burglaries

Man, Tyrone Edmondson Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Burglaries in Northwest Washington

Tyrone Edmondson, 49, who had no fixed address, was sentenced today to a five-year prison term on charges stemming from a series of break-ins in Northwest Washington last fall, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Edmondson pleaded guilty in May 2022, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, to charges of second-degree burglary and attempted second-degree burglary. The plea, which was contingent upon the Court’s approval, called for a five-year prison term. The Honorable William W. Nooter accepted the plea today and sentenced Edmondson accordingly. Following his prison term, Edmondson will be placed on three years of supervised release.

According to the government’s evidence, on August 11, 2021, shortly after 6:00 a.m., Edmondson entered an occupied home in the 1500 block of Park Road NW through its kitchen window. The resident was awoken by the noise of Edmondson inside his home and called the Metropolitan Police Department. Edmondson sought to take memorabilia and household items, but was apprehended by the Metropolitan Police Department in the home’s entryway.

Edmondson was arrested and charged for this offense but was released on his personal recognizance over the government’s objection. On October 21, 2021, between approximately 4:30 and 5:30 a.m., Edmondson entered a garage appurtenant to a home in the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW. Edmondson took a large number of household goods, which surveillance footage shows he pushed away in a shopping cart.

Edmonson returned to the home in the 3600 block of New Hampshire Avenue NW shortly after 2:00 a.m. on November 3, 2021. The residents were alerted to Edmondson’s presence in their backyard by a surveillance camera and called the Metropolitan Police Department. Edmondson was arrested by responding officers and has remained in custody ever since.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today