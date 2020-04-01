TX Governor Abbott Announces Comfort Food Care Packages For Texas Youth, Families

Texas Governor Abbott Announces Comfort Food Care Packages For Texas Youth And Families

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Comfort Food Care Package (CFCP) program to provide meals for at-risk youth and families in communities across Texas as the state responds to COVID-19. As part of the program, participating restaurants offer CFCPs for patrons to purchase on behalf of families and youth in need. Each care package contains enough food to feed a family of 5 to 6 and will be delivered to recipients’ homes. The program is a partnership between the Governor’s Public Safety Office, the Texas network of Family and Youth Success Programs (formerly called Services to At-Risk Youth), Favor Delivery, and the Texas Restaurant Association.

“Thank you to the generous Texans and restaurants across the state for stepping up to provide meals to families in need,” said Governor Abbott. “The Comfort Food Care Package program will provide at-risk youth and families with an additional food source, while giving Texans another way to support local restaurants and their fellow Texans experiencing hardships due to COVID-19.”

“This innovative new program is a win for communities and restaurants across Texas,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association. “By harnessing the generosity of Texans, customers can now support their communities and their favorite restaurants at the same time. I’m proud we could partner with Governor Abbott and Favor to launch this program so quickly. While we can’t predict when the impact of this crisis will end, we can find comfort in knowing that we have a new way to ensure everyone receives a meal and by doing that, we will help to keep local restaurants running.”

The Comfort Food Care Package program utilizes the following steps:

Participating restaurants list CFCPs on their online ordering system for customers to purchase on behalf of at-risk families and youth in the community. Customers add CFCPs to their orders and purchase. Family and Youth Success Programs identify families and shelters who have the most need and work with participating restaurants and Favor to get the meals delivered.

Families interested in utilizing the CFCP program should contact their local Family and Youth Success Program for more information. Restaurants interested in participating in the program can sign up on the Texas Restaurant Association website.