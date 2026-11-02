Two Shot at Central West End Halloween Party

Halloween weekend shootings across St. Louis leave four dead and six injured in reported incidents, while police investigate a separate death at Madison Senior High School.

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 2, 2026 (STL.News) A Halloween celebration at a short-term rental property in St. Louis’ Central West End ended in gunfire early Sunday morning, November 1, leaving a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man wounded. The incident was among several shootings reported across the St. Louis metropolitan area over Halloween weekend, raising renewed concerns about public safety, youth exposure to gun violence, and the challenges facing law enforcement.

The Central West End shooting occurred shortly after midnight in the 5200 block of Washington Place, according to information released by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and reported by local television stations.

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Officers responding to reports of gunfire encountered people gathered in the street and others entering and leaving a short-term rental property where a party was taking place.

While investigating, police learned that a 20-year-old man had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. A short time later, a 16-year-old girl arrived at a separate hospital, also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims told investigators they were attending the party when they were shot. Police described both injuries as non-life-threatening.

The circumstances leading to the gunfire remain under investigation. Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect, announced an arrest, or established a motive.

Although both victims survived, the incident was part of a troubling Halloween weekend across the St. Louis region.

First Alert 4 reported on November 1 that shootings investigated in St. Louis city and county from Halloween afternoon through Sunday had left four people dead and six injured. Separately, authorities responded to Madison Senior High School in Madison, Illinois, on Sunday evening following reports of gunfire. A death was confirmed at that location, although the circumstances had not been established in the initial reporting.

The incidents occurred in different jurisdictions, and authorities have not established any connection among them.

Central West End Halloween Party Turns Violent

The Central West End is among St. Louis’ most recognizable neighborhoods, known for its historic residential properties, restaurants, medical institutions, and entertainment destinations.

The neighborhood attracts visitors from across the metropolitan area and beyond, making public safety a major concern for residents, businesses, and local officials.

The shooting early Sunday demonstrates how quickly an ordinary social gathering can become a dangerous situation.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Washington Place shortly after midnight following reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers encountered several people outside the property and others moving in and out of the short-term rental where the party was being held.

Police subsequently learned that two individuals had sought medical treatment at different hospitals.

The 20-year-old man and 16-year-old girl each reported being at the gathering when they were wounded.

Investigators have not disclosed whether an argument occurred before the shooting, whether the person responsible was attending the party, or whether additional people were involved.

Authorities also have not publicly established how many individuals attended the gathering.

Those unanswered questions are important because understanding the circumstances surrounding the shooting could help determine whether additional preventive measures might have reduced the danger.

The involvement of a 16-year-old victim adds another concern.

Teenagers attending social gatherings should not face the possibility of being injured by gunfire. However, police have not indicated that the teenager was involved in any dispute or wrongdoing.

The available information identifies her as a shooting victim.

Short-Term Rental Parties Raise Public Safety Questions

The Central West End incident also raises questions about security and oversight at short-term rental properties used for private gatherings.

Short-term rentals serve legitimate purposes throughout St. Louis, providing accommodations for tourists, business travelers, visiting families, and people attending special events.

However, when residential properties host large gatherings, different security challenges can arise.

Unlike many commercial entertainment venues, private rental properties may not have security personnel, controlled entrances, or procedures for screening attendees.

Party organizers may also struggle to monitor who enters a gathering, particularly when guests invite additional people.

These considerations do not establish that short-term rentals are inherently dangerous or that any rental regulation was violated during the Central West End incident.

Police have not publicly identified a failure by the property owner or operator as a contributing factor.

Nevertheless, the shooting presents questions worth examining.

Did the property owner know a party was taking place? Were there restrictions on attendance? Was the gathering supervised? Did anyone observe an escalating disagreement before the shooting? Were unauthorized guests present?

Answers to those questions may help investigators establish what happened.

For nearby residents, incidents involving gunfire at residential rental properties can also create concerns about neighborhood safety, emergency access, and the enforcement of local property-use regulations.

Property owners and operators have an interest in protecting their properties and guests, while city officials must balance legitimate rental activity with neighborhood safety.

The Central West End shooting offers an opportunity to evaluate those concerns without assigning responsibility before the investigation is completed.

Halloween Weekend Shootings Leave Four Dead, Six Injured

The Central West End shooting occurred during a violent weekend across several St. Louis neighborhoods and nearby communities.

According to First Alert 4’s November 1 regional reporting, investigators investigated the following incidents from Saturday, October 31, into Sunday, November 1.

Jennings: Man Killed Saturday Afternoon

St. Louis County police responded to a shooting in the 8900 block of Shannonaire Drive in Jennings at approximately 4:36 p.m. Saturday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities reported taking a person of interest into custody.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remained under investigation.

Visitation Park: Woman Found Fatally Shot

St. Louis Metropolitan Police responded to a welfare check in the 5300 block of Cabanne Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday.

Officers discovered a 42-year-old woman who had been fatally shot.

The discovery occurred on Halloween evening. However, the available reporting did not establish exactly when the shooting took place.

The incident was included in the weekend’s police activity because police found the victim on October 31.

LaSalle Park: 16-Year-Old Boy Wounded

Another teenager was injured in a shooting Saturday night in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Hickory Street at approximately 10 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary police information indicated the teenager was near a bus stop when gunfire came from a passing vehicle.

The shooting raises additional concerns about teenagers becoming victims of violence while engaging in ordinary activities.

North St. Louis County: Triple Shooting Leaves One Dead

Shortly after midnight Sunday, St. Louis County police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of North Highway 67.

Officers discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man died at the scene, while another was transported to a hospital.

A third shooting victim reportedly drove himself to a hospital for treatment.

The investigation remained active.

Fox Park: Man Killed Sunday Morning

At approximately 6:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Ann Avenue in the Fox Park neighborhood.

A man died following the shooting.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances.

North St. Louis: Man Critically Injured

Another shooting was reported Sunday afternoon in the 1700 block of Marcus Avenue.

Police responded at approximately 12:15 p.m. and discovered a man suffering from critical gunshot injuries.

The initial report described the victim’s condition as critical.

Together with the Central West End shooting, these incidents accounted for the four deaths and six injuries reported by First Alert 4.

That figure reflects the incidents included in the station’s November 1 roundup and should not be considered a final accounting of every shooting across the metropolitan area during the holiday weekend.

Madison Senior High School Incident Adds to Weekend Concerns

The weekend also brought a significant police investigation to Madison Senior High School in Madison, Illinois.

On Sunday evening, November 1, officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the school following reports of a shooting on the property.

According to RiverBender, bystanders said a youth football game was underway when the incident occurred.

Police secured the area, and investigators searched the football field for evidence.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office responded and transported a deceased individual from the location.

First Alert 4 independently reported that one person had died.

However, the initial reports did not establish the cause of death or confirm whether the deceased individual had been shot.

The available information also did not establish whether the person was a student, a spectator, or someone otherwise associated with the event.

Those distinctions are important.

The incident should be described as a reported shooting and death under investigation rather than a confirmed fatal school shooting until authorities release additional findings.

Nevertheless, the police response and confirmed death at a school property are serious developments.

Schools and athletic facilities are gathering places for students, families, and community members. When reports of gunfire bring a major police response to those locations, concerns about safety can extend throughout the surrounding community.

The Madison investigation occurred separately from the Central West End shooting and the other reported St. Louis-area incidents.

No evidence establishes that the incidents were connected.

Teenagers Among Victims of Weekend Gun Violence

One of the most troubling aspects of the Halloween weekend violence was the involvement of teenage victims.

The Central West End shooting injured a 16-year-old girl attending a party.

The LaSalle Park shooting injured a 16-year-old boy who, according to preliminary reporting, was near a bus stop when shots were fired from a vehicle.

These incidents occurred under different circumstances, but both demonstrate how young people can be exposed to gun violence.

Neither case establishes that a teenager fired a weapon.

That distinction matters because discussions about youth violence frequently combine two separate issues: young people who commit violent offenses and young people who become victims.

The two groups should not automatically be treated as interchangeable.

Teenagers may be injured in shootings while attending social events, traveling through neighborhoods, or spending time in public spaces.

Protecting young people requires understanding the circumstances in which they encounter violence and developing responses appropriate to those risks.

For families, the concerns are immediate.

Parents should be able to expect that their children can attend social gatherings, participate in sporting events, and use public transportation without encountering gunfire.

When shootings occur in these settings, the consequences extend beyond physical injuries.

Victims may face extended medical treatment, emotional distress, missed school, and long-term recovery challenges.

Families may also experience financial burdens and anxiety about their children’s safety.

These effects matter even when injuries are initially classified as non-life-threatening.

How Are Firearms Reaching Young People?

The involvement of teenage victims also raises broader questions about firearm accessibility and the prevention of gun violence.

However, the available evidence does not establish that teenagers possessed or fired weapons in the Central West End or LaSalle Park incidents.

Understanding how firearms reach unauthorized individuals remains an important issue for law enforcement and policymakers.

Firearms may enter illegal circulation through theft, unlawful transfers, trafficking, or access to weapons that have not been adequately secured.

Weapons stolen from vehicles and homes can become available to individuals who are legally prohibited from possessing them.

Improper firearm storage can also allow minors to gain access to weapons without permission.

These pathways are recognized concerns in firearm safety and criminal investigations, but they should not be presented as established causes of any particular shooting without supporting evidence.

Investigators have not publicly identified the origin of the firearm or firearms used in the Central West End incident.

Nor have authorities established that an illegally obtained weapon was involved.

The larger challenge is preventing unauthorized firearm access while keeping individual investigations grounded in verified evidence.

That requires cooperation among law enforcement agencies, families, community organizations, and policymakers.

Public Safety Challenges Extend Beyond One Neighborhood

The Halloween weekend shootings occurred across several different communities, including the Central West End, Jennings, Visitation Park, LaSalle Park, Fox Park, and north St. Louis County.

These areas differ in population, development patterns, and neighborhood characteristics.

The shootings also occurred at different times and under circumstances that have not been established as related.

For that reason, it would be inaccurate to suggest that a single dispute, criminal organization, or coordinated series of attacks caused the violence.

However, the geographic spread demonstrates that gun violence is not confined to one neighborhood.

Residents across the metropolitan area can be affected.

The shootings also illustrate why public safety must be considered regionally.

St. Louis City, St. Louis County, and communities in southwestern Illinois operate under different law enforcement jurisdictions.

Nevertheless, residents routinely travel between these communities for employment, school, entertainment, and family activities.

Public safety challenges do not necessarily stop at municipal boundaries.

Cooperation among agencies can help investigators share information, identify potential connections when evidence supports them, and address illegal firearm activity.

At the same time, each incident requires an independent investigation based on its specific circumstances.

Crime Improvements Do Not Eliminate Community Concerns

St. Louis has reported improvements in some violent crime measures in recent years.

Those developments are significant and should be acknowledged when evaluating public safety trends.

However, a decline in reported crime does not mean violent incidents have disappeared.

The Halloween weekend shootings demonstrate the distinction between statistical progress and the experiences of individuals directly affected by violence.

For a family whose teenager was wounded at a party, the immediate concern is recovery.

For relatives of a homicide victim, the priority is obtaining answers and seeing those responsible held accountable.

For residents living near the site of a shooting, questions about neighborhood security may continue long after investigators leave.

Public confidence depends not only on declining crime statistics but also on whether residents feel safe in their daily activities.

That includes attending neighborhood events, visiting entertainment districts, traveling to work, and allowing children to participate in school and community activities.

Long-term improvements require consistent enforcement, effective investigations, prevention efforts, and public confidence in the institutions responsible for safety.

What Can Be Done to Prevent Similar Violence?

The Central West End incident highlights several areas where preventive measures deserve consideration.

For short-term rental properties, operators can establish occupancy limits, communicate rules governing gatherings, and respond promptly to complaints involving unauthorized parties.

Property owners can also make sure guests understand emergency procedures and applicable local regulations.

For private events, organizers can establish reasonable attendance expectations and take steps to prevent disputes from escalating.

For schools and youth sporting events, administrators and organizers can review security procedures, emergency communication systems, and coordination with local police.

For families, safe firearm storage remains an important measure to reduce unauthorized access to weapons.

Law enforcement agencies can continue investigating shootings, firearm theft, illegal possession, and trafficking while coordinating with community organizations engaged in violence prevention.

Community intervention programs may also help identify disputes before they become violent and provide young people with alternatives to dangerous situations.

None of these measures guarantees that violence will be prevented.

However, a combination of enforcement, prevention, responsible property management, and community cooperation may help reduce risks.

The goal should be practical, evidence-based improvements rather than assigning blame before investigations are complete.

Police Continue Investigating Central West End Shooting

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department continues investigating the shooting at the Washington Place short-term rental property.

The immediate questions remain who fired the shots, what prompted the violence, and whether investigators can identify and locate those responsible.

As of the initial reports reviewed for this article, authorities had not publicly announced an arrest or identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact District 5 detectives at 314-444-0001.

Information may also be emailed to [email protected].

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477), visit stlrcs.org, or use the P3 mobile application.

Eligible anonymous tips that lead to an arrest may qualify for a reward under CrimeStoppers’ rules.

Halloween Weekend Violence Leaves Lasting Questions

The shooting at the Central West End Halloween party began as an emergency involving two injured individuals.

By the end of the weekend, reports of violence across the metropolitan area had placed the incident within a broader public safety discussion.

Four people were reported killed and six injured in the St. Louis city and county shootings covered by First Alert 4. A separate death at Madison Senior High School remained under investigation following reports of gunfire.

Authorities have not established a connection between the incidents, and the circumstances surrounding several remain unresolved.

Nevertheless, the weekend highlights concerns that extend beyond any single neighborhood or gathering.

Why are teenagers continuing to become victims of gun violence? How can large gatherings be managed more safely? What additional measures can reduce access to illegal firearms? And how can law enforcement and community organizations build on improvements in crime prevention?

Those questions deserve continued attention.

For the 16-year-old girl and 20-year-old man wounded in the Central West End, the fact that their injuries were reported as non-life-threatening is encouraging.

But their experience remains a reminder of how quickly violence can disrupt a celebration.

For the families of those killed elsewhere in the region, the consequences are permanent.

The priority now is for investigators to establish the facts, identify those responsible, and answer the affected families and communities.

St. Louis residents deserve both accurate reporting about individual incidents and sustained attention to the broader challenge of preventing gun violence.

Sources: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department information reported by FOX 2 St. Louis and First Alert 4; First Alert 4’s November 1, 2026, report on shootings across the St. Louis region; and First Alert 4 and RiverBender reporting on the November 1 Madison Senior High School investigation.

Editor’s Note: This article reflects publicly available reporting as of November 2, 2026. Several investigations remain active. The Madison Senior High School incident involved reports of gunfire and a confirmed death, but the initial reports did not establish the cause of death. The Visitation Park victim was discovered October 31; the exact time of the shooting was not established. The reported four deaths and six injuries reflect the incidents covered in First Alert 4’s November 1 regional roundup and exclude the separate Madison investigation. STL.News will update this coverage as additional verified information becomes available.