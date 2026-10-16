Two Plead Guilty in Cool Valley Gas Station Murder

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 16, 2026 (STL.News) Two Missouri men have pleaded guilty in federal court to their roles in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old during a marijuana transaction at a Cool Valley gas station in January 2023, bringing a significant development in a murder investigation that involved surveillance footage, cellphone evidence, multiple firearms, and coordinated law enforcement efforts.

Christopher “Face” Hall, 25, and Bryant “BJ” Pirtle, 23, entered guilty pleas Thursday, October 15, 2026, during separate hearings in U.S. District Court in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Both men pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death.

The federal charge carries a potential sentence of up to life imprisonment. Both defendants are scheduled to return to federal court for sentencing on January 20, 2027.

The guilty pleas establish criminal responsibility for a shooting that occurred nearly four years ago and provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

Fatal Shooting Followed Marijuana Transaction

According to the defendants’ plea agreements, Hall and Pirtle spent the late evening of January 28, 2023, driving through St. Louis city and county in a 2017 Honda Accord while selling marijuana.

Their activities eventually brought them to a gas station in the 1700 block of South Florissant Road in Cool Valley, a municipality in north St. Louis County.

At approximately 3 a.m. on January 29, the men stopped at the business.

Federal prosecutors said Pirtle approached an 18-year-old inside the gas station and offered to sell him marijuana. Pirtle directed the young man to a Honda Accord waiting outside.

The victim subsequently exited the business and approached the vehicle carrying $20.

According to the plea agreements, a discussion took place near the vehicle before the victim turned and began walking away.

What happened next transformed the encounter into a fatal shooting.

Hall exited the driver’s seat of the Honda, and both men simultaneously opened fire on the victim.

The gunfire fatally wounded the 18-year-old.

Prosecutors said Hall then drove the Honda over the victim while fleeing the gas station.

Federal authorities also disclosed that Hall subsequently bragged about running over the victim in text messages.

The Justice Department’s announcement did not publicly identify the victim or provide a specific explanation for what caused the defendants to open fire.

The admitted facts nevertheless establish that both men participated in the shooting and that the victim was killed during an encounter connected to their marijuana distribution activities.

The investigation involved several developments that helped law enforcement connect the defendants to the fatal shooting.

One significant piece of evidence came from surveillance cameras at the gas station.

According to federal prosecutors, video footage captured items associated with Pirtle on the night of the murder.

During an unrelated arrest after the shooting, police seized Pirtle’s iPhone and a gray Lacoste backpack.

Investigators determined that the phone and backpack matched items visible in surveillance footage from the gas station.

The discovery provided evidence linking Pirtle to the location where the victim was killed.

Surveillance evidence can be especially important in investigations involving nighttime shootings at commercial establishments because it may document the movements of suspects, vehicles, and victims before and after an incident.

In this case, the footage was part of a broader investigation that also involved searches, arrests and the recovery of firearms and suspected drug distribution materials.

March 2023 Arrests Uncovered Guns and Drugs

The investigation continued in the weeks following the murder.

On March 10, 2023, Hall, Pirtle and several other individuals were arrested at an apartment in St. Louis County.

During that arrest, authorities recovered five firearms, a significant quantity of marijuana and three scales.

Investigators also obtained court authorization to search Hall’s residence.

That search resulted in the discovery of additional marijuana, plastic baggies and firearm accessories.

The evidence described by prosecutors was consistent with the broader drug distribution activity outlined in the defendants’ plea agreements.

However, the Justice Department’s announcement did not establish that every firearm or item recovered during the March 10 operation was directly connected to the fatal shooting.

Investigators continued gathering evidence as the case developed.

Pirtle Arrested Again With Loaded Rifle

Less than two weeks after the March 10 arrests, detectives took Pirtle into custody again.

On March 22, 2023, detectives assigned to the St. Louis County Anti-Gang Unit arrested Pirtle while he possessed a black AM-15 semiautomatic rifle.

According to federal prosecutors, the weapon was loaded with 32 rounds.

Authorities also recovered distribution quantities of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and two scales.

Investigators found $4,543 in the vehicle’s glove compartment.

The additional arrest provided authorities with further evidence of Pirtle’s possession of firearms and involvement in marijuana distribution following the January shooting.

The Justice Department did not specify in its October 15 announcement whether the March 22 arrest resulted in separate convictions or sentences.

Murder Weapon Recovered in 2024

Another important development occurred more than a year after the fatal shooting.

On July 9, 2024, officers with the St. Louis County Police Department recovered a 9mm Beretta handgun during an unrelated traffic stop.

Federal prosecutors identified the handgun as the weapon Hall used to shoot the victim.

The recovery added another piece of physical evidence to an investigation that had already produced surveillance footage, electronic communications and records of multiple arrests.

The Justice Department did not explain how investigators linked the firearm to Hall or whether forensic testing informed that determination.

Nevertheless, the federal announcement disclosed the handgun identification as one of the significant investigative findings.

Why the Case Was Prosecuted Federally

Although the killing occurred in St. Louis County, Hall and Pirtle were prosecuted in federal court.

The federal charge connects the discharge of a firearm resulting in death to a drug trafficking crime.

Federal law provides substantial penalties when a firearm is used in furtherance of certain drug trafficking offenses and the conduct results in a death.

That legal framework allows federal prosecutors to pursue serious firearm-related offenses arising from drug trafficking activity, including cases involving fatal violence.

In this case, both defendants admitted guilt to discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death.

Their guilty pleas are distinct from the allegations in the indictment or criminal complaint. By pleading guilty, the defendants admitted criminal responsibility for the federal offense.

However, sentencing remains a separate stage of the criminal proceedings.

Neither defendant has received a sentence as of the October 15 Justice Department announcement.

The maximum possible punishment does not necessarily represent the sentence either man will receive.

The sentencing judge will determine the appropriate punishment under applicable federal law after considering the relevant facts and sentencing requirements.

Federal and Local Agencies Worked Together

The Cool Valley murder investigation involved cooperation among multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the Normandy Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nino Przulj and Jen Szczucinski are prosecuting the case.

The involvement of federal and local agencies illustrates how investigations of serious violent crimes can extend beyond the jurisdiction where an offense initially occurred.

In this case, the fatal shooting happened in Cool Valley, but investigators recovered evidence from other locations in St. Louis County over an extended period.

The arrests, searches, and eventual recovery of the handgun used in the shooting occurred on different dates.

Together, those developments contributed to the federal prosecution that resulted in the October 15 guilty pleas.

Case Falls Under Project Safe Neighborhoods

Federal prosecutors identified the case as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide Justice Department initiative intended to reduce violent crime through cooperation among law enforcement agencies and prosecutors.

The program brings together federal, state, local, and tribal authorities to address serious violent offenses and firearms-related criminal activity.

Project Safe Neighborhoods operates through U.S. Attorneys’ offices across the nation’s 94 federal judicial districts.

The program emphasizes coordination among participating agencies, targeted enforcement, and prosecuting serious criminal offenses.

According to the Justice Department, Project Safe Neighborhoods also serves as a component of Operation Take Back America, a broader federal initiative addressing violent crime and other public safety priorities.

The Cool Valley prosecution represents an example of federal authorities using firearms and drug trafficking laws to pursue accountability in a local homicide.

The case also shows the extended timeline involved in investigating and prosecuting violent crimes.

The fatal shooting occurred in January 2023. Investigators made significant arrests in March 2023, recovered the handgun identified as the murder weapon in July 2024, and secured guilty pleas in October 2026.

Sentencing Scheduled for January 2027

Hall and Pirtle are scheduled to be sentenced on January 20, 2027.

Both face a potential sentence of up to life in federal prison.

The court has not yet determined the punishment either defendant will receive.

The guilty pleas mark a major development in the prosecution, but the case will remain active through sentencing.

For the victim’s family and the broader Cool Valley community, the proceedings concern a young man who lost his life during a brief encounter outside a neighborhood gas station.

The victim was only 18 years old.

According to the admitted facts, he approached the defendants’ vehicle carrying $20, walked away following a discussion, and was fatally shot by both men.

Hall then struck him with the vehicle while fleeing.

The federal case underscores the potentially deadly consequences when illegal drug distribution and firearms intersect.

Nearly four years after the killing, both defendants have now admitted their roles in the crime.

Their January sentencing hearings will determine the prison terms for the federal offense.

For now, the October 15 guilty pleas represent a significant step toward the conclusion of a lengthy investigation into one of the most serious forms of violent crime: the killing of an individual during an illegal drug transaction.

Read St. Louis Local News at STL.News

Featured articles: