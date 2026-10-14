Northern Village Residents Demand County Help

CLAYTON, MO – October 14, 2026 (STL.News) Residents of Northern Village Apartments in north St. Louis County appealed to the St. Louis County Council Tuesday evening, demanding help as deteriorating living conditions, unpaid utility bills, and the possibility of condemnation threaten to displace about 150 families.

The October 13 council meeting renewed attention to years of complaints about inadequate heating, unreliable hot water, sewage backups, mold, water damage, and other potentially hazardous conditions at the apartment complex near Lucas and Hunt Road and Interstate 70.

Despite tenant testimony and growing concerns about a potential housing emergency, council members did not vote Tuesday on a proposed $450,000 emergency assistance package requested by County Executive Sam Page.

Residents now face an October 19 deadline that could determine whether they can remain in their homes or must begin preparing to relocate.

The situation has raised broader questions about property management accountability, the effectiveness of county housing code enforcement, and the availability of emergency assistance for vulnerable tenants.

Residents Describe Years of Unacceptable Conditions

Northern Village residents told county officials that the problems affecting their apartments extend far beyond routine maintenance complaints.

Tenants described prolonged periods without dependable heat or hot water, sewage entering bathrooms, water damage, pest infestations, and deteriorating ceilings.

Brenda Flack, a Northern Village tenant, told FOX 2 News that unreliable water service has forced her to boil water to wash dishes.

Other residents described similar difficulties, saying plumbing and utility failures have made basic household activities challenging.

Marcellene Essex, who moved into the complex approximately a year ago, told First Alert 4 that her family has experienced sewage backups, electrical problems, and persistent pest infestations.

Her concerns reflect a central frustration among residents: They say they have repeatedly reported dangerous conditions without receiving adequate or lasting repairs.

Residents also said they could ultimately lose their homes because of financial and maintenance failures they did not cause.

For families living on limited incomes, relocating isn’t always as simple as finding another apartment.

Security deposits, application fees, moving expenses, transportation, and the availability of affordable rental housing can create substantial barriers.

Some residents have children, medical needs, or other circumstances that make an unexpected move particularly difficult.

The possibility of displacement has therefore added another layer of uncertainty to an already troubling housing situation.

County Inspectors Document Extensive Problems

St. Louis County officials have known about problems at Northern Village for years.

According to county officials cited by St. Louis Public Radio, inspectors visited the complex more than 260 times during approximately two and a half years.

The inspections and complaints involved heating failures, water service interruptions, mold, sewage problems and other building conditions.

Michael Hite, a county problem-property inspector, accompanied television reporters through portions of the complex Tuesday, October 13.

During the inspection, Hite identified additional violations, including water-damaged walls, mold-related deterioration, and sewer infrastructure problems.

One particularly concerning issue involved sewage reportedly escaping from the property toward nearby Lutheran North Middle and High School.

Hite told FOX 2 that the complex has had inconsistent heating during the previous two winters, which contributed to frozen or burst water pipes and additional structural damage.

The repeated inspections raise an important question: Why did conditions reach the point where approximately 150 families could face displacement despite years of county involvement?

County officials have documented violations, but residents and council members are now questioning whether existing enforcement mechanisms have been sufficient to compel corrective action.

The distinction matters because identifying housing violations does not necessarily result in immediate repairs.

When violations remain unresolved, tenants can continue living with unsafe conditions while administrative or legal enforcement proceeds.

Unpaid Gas Bill Threatens Entire Apartment Complex

One of the most immediate threats facing Northern Village is a past-due natural gas bill exceeding $700,000.

County officials say the property owner must provide gas for heating, with utility costs included in residents’ rental arrangements.

Natural gas provider Spire has set an October 19 deadline to resolve the outstanding balance.

If service is disconnected and the complex cannot provide adequate heating, county officials say the property could be condemned.

The potential consequences are particularly serious as colder weather approaches the St. Louis region.

County officials have said residents would have about 30 days to vacate if the property is condemned.

That timeline would leave families little time to find replacement housing, arrange transportation, and cover the costs of moving.

Spire has emphasized that disconnecting service is a last resort and that the company remains interested in reaching a resolution with property ownership.

The gas debt is not the property’s only substantial financial obligation.

County officials have also reported more than $780,000 in unpaid property taxes.

Together, the reported gas and tax obligations exceed $1.48 million, separate from the cost of correcting building violations and completing necessary repairs.

Those financial problems have intensified questions about whether the property’s ownership can restore safe conditions before the deadline.

County Executive Requests $450,000 in Emergency Funding

County Executive Sam Page has requested $450,000 in emergency assistance to help Northern Village residents find alternative housing if the complex is condemned.

The proposal would transfer money from the county’s general revenue fund to its Department of Human Services.

The funding would help affected households with relocation-related expenses, including costs that traditional assistance programs may not readily cover.

However, council members have resisted the proposal, citing the county’s financial limitations and the precedent of using taxpayer money to address failures by private property owners.

Council Chairwoman Rita Heard Days has questioned whether approving the assistance would effectively relieve the landlord of financial responsibility.

Other council members have argued that the county should pursue stronger enforcement and potential legal remedies against property owners.

The disagreement presents an immediate challenge.

Even if the county eventually pursues legal action against the landlord, obtaining a judgment or recovering money could take considerably longer than the time remaining before the October 19 deadline.

For residents, the distinction between long-term accountability and immediate emergency assistance is critical.

They need a resolution that addresses their housing situation now, even as officials consider how to prevent similar crises in the future.

Property Ownership and Management Respond

Mazal in St. Louis LLC owns Northern Village Apartments, and TGBG Management manages the property. Reporting has linked the ownership to Florida-based Mendel Fischer.

Property management has acknowledged significant problems at the complex while maintaining that repairs are underway.

In a statement provided to First Alert 4, management said it was working to address plumbing, sewer, electrical, and pest-control issues.

The company also described a project to replace about 100 feet of sewer infrastructure.

Management said it was communicating with relevant parties about outstanding code violations and the unpaid Spire balance.

The company has disputed certain characterizations of tenant disputes and maintained that its objective is to improve living conditions.

In a separate incident reported October 8, workers reportedly entered the wrong unit and removed a tenant’s belongings from an apartment.

Management acknowledged the mistake and said it would work with the affected tenant to address damaged or discarded property.

The incident added to residents’ concerns about how the complex has been operated.

Although management has described ongoing improvements, the central question remains whether those efforts will satisfy county requirements before the deadline.

Residents Question Why Enforcement Took So Long

The Northern Village situation has also exposed disagreements about the county’s response to repeated housing complaints.

Residents and council members have questioned why years of documented violations didn’t lead to lasting improvements.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Mark Harder called for a broader examination of how the county handles problem properties.

Council members discussed holding a Committee of the Whole meeting to examine Northern Village and the larger issue of landlord accountability.

The discussion also included whether county legal authorities could pursue stronger measures against property owners who fail to maintain rental housing.

Residents have raised concerns that landlords can continue collecting rent while violations remain unresolved.

At the same time, tenants who cannot afford to move may have few practical alternatives.

The result can be a prolonged cycle in which residents repeatedly report problems, inspectors document violations, and living conditions remain unacceptable.

Northern Village illustrates the consequences when that cycle continues until a major utility disconnection or condemnation becomes possible.

The council’s examination could have implications beyond this single apartment complex, particularly for other aging rental properties in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Housing Advocates Warn Relocation Takes Time

Housing advocates have emphasized that relocating many households requires planning, financial assistance, and access to available rental units.

Tracy Fantini, executive director of Housing Options Provided for the Elderly, explained during the council meeting that organizations assisting older residents need time and funding to evaluate individual circumstances and find suitable housing.

She contrasted the county’s limited emergency assistance resources with funding available through the city of St. Louis for certain senior services.

Legal Services of Eastern Missouri has also supported Northern Village tenants, according to reporting from First Alert 4.

The organization said it was contacted earlier in the year and was working with other groups.

However, legal assistance alone cannot guarantee that affordable replacement apartments will become available before residents must leave.

Displacing approximately 150 families would require coordination among county departments, nonprofit organizations, landlords, and housing advocates.

Residents with disabilities, older adults, and families with young children may face additional difficulties finding appropriate accommodations.

October 19 Deadline Approaches

As of Wednesday, October 14, Northern Village residents remain uncertain about their homes’ future.

The October 19 deadline is now five days away.

Property management must address the outstanding utility obligation and serious housing violations to prevent the threatened shutdown.

County officials must also determine what assistance residents can receive if they must leave.

Meanwhile, the County Council has not approved the emergency funding Page requested.

The situation leaves several important questions unresolved, including whether the owner can reach an agreement with Spire, whether the necessary repairs can be completed, and how the county would coordinate relocation if condemnation proceeds.

For Northern Village residents, the immediate concern is more personal.

Families who have endured years of reported maintenance failures now face the possibility of losing their homes because those problems remain unresolved.

The coming days will determine whether residents can remain in their homes or whether St. Louis County must respond to a major residential displacement emergency.

The Northern Village crisis has become more than a dispute over apartment maintenance. It tests how local government responds when longstanding housing violations, unpaid financial obligations, and the immediate needs of vulnerable residents converge.

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