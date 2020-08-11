Two Members of Brooklyn-Based Gang Davon Brown and Christian Williams Charged with Possessing a Firearm Used in a Shooting

(STL.News) – A two-count indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging Davon Brown and Christian Williams, members of the violent street gang Folk Nation Gangster Disciples, with being felons in possession of a firearm in connection with their involvement in a March 14, 2020 shooting that wounded a man. The defendants were arrested this morning and will make their initial appearance this afternoon via videoconference before United States Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo.

Seth D. DuCharme, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, William F. Sweeney, Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York Field Office (FBI), and Dermot F. Shea, Commissioner, New York City Police Department (NYPD), announced the charges and arrests.

“Preventing gun violence by repeat offenders is a priority of this Office, and we are addressing it aggressively in close coordination with our federal and local law enforcement partners,” stated Acting United States Attorney DuCharme. “As alleged, a minor dispute escalated to a shooting, underscoring the need to eradicate violent gangs that jeopardize the safety of our communities.”

“It’s the random violence alleged here that keeps escalating, and enveloping an entire community of innocent people who are being terrorized by the actions of repeat offenders. We are working hourly with our law enforcement partners to address the recent spate of violence, and doing everything we can to make sure their return to crime is a short-lived exercise in futility,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Sweeney.

“The gun violence alleged in this indictment tears at the fabric of life in our city. I applaud the NYPD’s vigorous efforts, along with our federal partners, to stop this kind of violence and work closely with the communities we are sworn to serve,” stated NYPD Commissioner Shea.

As detailed in the government’s detention letter filed earlier today, Brown and Williams were involved in the shooting of a victim who was disrespectful toward their gang. On March 20, 2020, an individual with the victim threw a drink at a woman inside the Gold Room Restaurant and Lounge in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, splashing a person standing with Brown. An argument ensued, and the victim, a Crips gang member, flashed a gang sign known as “dropping the rake” — a gesture intended to be insulting to the Folk Nation. The argument continued outside the bar where Brown allegedly displayed a gun and fired a shot into the air. Brown then handed the gun to Williams who walked behind the victim and shot him in the buttocks at close-range. Williams fled and discarded the gun a half block away. The gun was recovered by law enforcement, and DNA from both defendants was found on the weapon.

Brown, who was on federal supervised release at the time of the charged offense, has prior convictions for criminal possession of a loaded firearm, robbery and racketeering conspiracy, among other crimes. Williams, who was on New York state parole at the time of the charged offense, has prior convictions for, among other crimes, conspiracy and criminal possession of a loaded firearm in connection with an earlier shooting of a Folk Nation gang rival.

The charges in the indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, both defendants face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. If convicted of violating his supervised release, Brown faces an additional sentence of up to two years in prison.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General William Barr has enhanced PSN as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The government’s case is being handled by the Office’s Organized Crime and Gangs Section. Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan Siegel is in charge of the prosecution.

The Defendants:

DAVON BROWN (also known as “Chico Dinero”)

Age: 26

Brooklyn, New York

CHRISTIAN WILLIAMS (also known as “Zonee Flocks”)

Age: 25

Brooklyn, New York

E.D.N.Y. Docket No. 20-CR-293 (WFK)

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE