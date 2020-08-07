Two Individuals Tuan Nguyen and Victor Pagliuca Arraigned on Charges of Possessing Illegal, Untraceable “Ghost Guns”

Two Individuals Arraigned on Charges of Possessing Illegal, Untraceable “Ghost Guns”

(STL.News) – Two individuals in two separate cases have been arraigned on charges of illegally possessing firearms in connection with investigations resulting in the seizure of “ghost guns”, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today.

Tuan Nguyen, 47, of Milton, was arrested in December 2019 in connection with a joint investigation involving Homeland Security Investigations, the Massachusetts State Police, and the AG’s Office. During the execution of a search warrant at Nguyen’s Warren Avenue residence, law enforcement officers from the Massachusetts State Police recovered seven loaded firearms, including two un-serialized AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles considered “ghost guns” and five semi-automatic pistols, as well as four firearm silencers, 26 large-capacity firearm feeding devices, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a ballistic vest carrier, and a cache of gun parts and accessories from the defendant’s residence and vehicle. During a forensic search of Nguyen’s cell phone, authorities recovered several photographs of Nguyen posing with firearms and assault rifles. Nguyen was indicted by a Norfolk Grand Jury in July and was arraigned today in Norfolk Superior Court on the following charges:

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm (2 Counts)

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (26 Counts)

Possession of a Firearm without a Firearm Identification Card (7 Counts)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (8 Counts)

Possession of a Silencer (4 Counts)

Nguyen pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment and bail was set at $10,000. He is due back in Norfolk Superior Court on October 7 for a status conference.

Victor Pagliuca, 56, of Winthrop, was arrested in January 2020 in connection with an investigation, initiated by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations, involving shipments of illegal firearm silencers. The case was referred to the AG’s Office for further investigation. During the execution of a search warrant at Pagliuca’s Shirley Street residence, law enforcement officers from the Massachusetts State Police and Winthrop Police Department recovered two semi-automatic “ghost guns”, nearly 3,000 rounds of ammunition, eight large-capacity firearm feeding devices, a cache of gun parts and accessories, an instructional DVD on how to build an untraceable AR-15 assault rifle at home,” and a 3D mold for building “ghost guns”. Pagliuca was indicted by a Suffolk County Grand Jury in July and arraigned Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court on the following charges:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition (1 count)

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device (8 counts)

Bail was set at $25,000, and a status conference is scheduled for October 7 in Suffolk Superior Court.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE