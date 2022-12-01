Two Ethereum Competitors Are Set To Outperform Crypto Markets, According to Bitcoin Bull Mark Yusko – The Daily Hodl

Morgan Creek Digital crypto hedge fund managing partner and Bitcoin (BTC) bull Mark Yusko is naming the layer-1 altcoins he sees coming out on top.

In a new YouTube interview with Altcoin Daily host Austin Arnold, Yusko says the layer-1 blockchain projects that are the strongest out of the pack are Ethereum (ETH)-rivals Avalanche (AVAX) and Polkadot (DOT).

Yusko also applauds Cosmos (ATOM) when it comes to use-case possibilities and accuracy.

“I probably lean toward Avalanche. I like them. Polkadot and Cosmos, I think you can make really good cases of why they could be winners.”

At time of writing, Avalanche is swapping hands at $13.20, Polkadot at $5.44 and Cosmos at $10.49.

Yusko then names Solana (SOL) as a solid project with flaws.

“We made and lost a lot of money in Solana. I still think there’s something there. I struggle with the one thing about Solana, well there are two things. One, it tends to go out, which I don’t like. And two, it’s not 100% accurate. So there are certain use cases that you just can’t use. You know, if I’m rendering a game and it’s got a little glitch, I don’t really care… If I got an NFT [non-fungible token] that doesn’t render perfectly at first, okay, no problem. But if I’m doing accounting, I got to have 100%. Not 99.999%. I need 100%.”

At time of writing, Solana is trading hands at $14.02.

