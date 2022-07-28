Two Colorado Men Accused of Bank Robberies

Two Colorado Men Accused of 10 Violent Take-Over Bank Robberies

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Jonathan Gullette, age 24, of Aurora, and co-defendant, Jerome Bravo, age 37, of Denver, have been indicted for committing ten armed bank robberies from January through March 2021.

According to the superseding indictment unsealed today, the two are accused of a pattern of violent, armed “take-over” bank robberies where they entered the banks, held occupants at gunpoint, and forced employees to turn over cash. The suspects are also suspected of committing two armed carjackings prior to two of the bank robberies.

The victim bank are as follows:

January 6, 2021- KeyBank on East Arizona Place in Aurora.

February 4, 2021 – BBVA Compass 800 North Broadway in Denver.

February 8, 2021 – KeyBank located on East Dartmouth Avenue in Aurora.

February 8, 2021 – KeyBank East Smoky Hill Road in Centennial, Colorado.

February 9, 2021 – BBVA Compass on East Bellview in Denver.

February 18 2021 – FirstBank on East Evans Avenue in Denver.

March 1, 2021 – KeyBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver.

March 17, 2021 – FirstBank on East Hampden Avenue in Denver.

March 31, 2021 – KeyBank East 1st Avenue in Denver.

March 31, 2021 – BBVA Compass on North Yarrow Street in Arvada, Colorado.

Bravo is detained and pending trial before Judge Daniel D. Domenico. Gullette has not been apprehended.

Indictments are allegations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is being investigated by the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Denver Police Department, Aurora Police Department and Arvada Police Department.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today