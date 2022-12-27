Two best-buy cash Isas launched by Barclays paying at least 4%



Two best-buy cash Isas launched by Barclays: Bank launches one year tax-free deal at 4% with two years at 4.1%By Money Mail Reporter For The Daily Mail Published: 16:51 EST, 27 December 2022 | Updated: 16:51 EST, 27 December 2022

Barclays has unveiled two top cash Isa savings accounts paying more than 4 per cent interest.The banking giant has rocketed up the Money Mail best-buy tables with a one-year fix paying 4 per cent and a two-year tax-free fix paying 4.1 per cent. Customers with its Premier current account can get a higher 4.1 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively. Isa deals: Barclays has rocketed up our best-buy tables with a one-year fix paying 4% and a two-year tax-free fix paying 4.1%The two-year fix open to all is just 0.15 percentage points off the top overall deal of 4.25 per cent — but this requires fixing with West Bromwich Building Society for five years. Both Barclays accounts allow transfers in from other Isas and can be opened with just £1.Despite being fixed, the accounts have some flexibility, with three penalty-free withdrawals permitted, each one of up to 10 per cent of the balance. The Isas can be opened online, in the Barclays app, in-branch and also over the phone.The rise sparks hopes that more big banks will fight for tax-free cash in 2023, especially in the run-up to the end of the tax year on April 5.Check the best cash Isa rates in our savings tables

