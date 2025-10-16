Unleash Power with the iBUYPOWER Gaming PC
Experience the future of gaming with the iBUYPOWER Gaming PC, a machine engineered for speed, precision, and performance. Whether you’re an eSports competitor, streamer, or content creator, this powerhouse delivers everything you need to dominate the digital battlefield.
Elite Performance for Every Gamer
Powered by the Intel Core i7-9700F processor, the iBUYPOWER Gaming PC handles multitasking, rendering, and modern gaming with ease. Its 8-core architecture ensures blazing-fast response times, smooth gameplay, and consistent high FPS — even in demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty: Warzone.
Next-Level Graphics with NVIDIA Power
Featuring the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, the iBUYPOWER Gaming PC brings every frame to life with crisp visuals and realistic textures. Whether you’re exploring open worlds, fighting online, or streaming in 1080p, expect stunning detail and zero lag.
Dual Storage = Speed + Capacity
Forget slow load times — this iBUYPOWER Gaming PC includes a 240GB SSD for instant boot and a 1TB HDD for massive game storage. The combination ensures you can run heavy games, record streams, and still have room for your media collection.
Designed to Impress
Built inside a sleek RGB tempered glass case, this gaming desktop blends aesthetics with airflow. Its customizable RGB lighting adds personality to your setup, while optimized cooling keeps your system quiet during intense sessions.
Seamless Connectivity
With built-in Wi-Fi, multiple USB 3.0 ports, and HDMI & DisplayPort outputs, the iBUYPOWER Gaming PC connects effortlessly to monitors, peripherals, and online servers. Perfect for online gaming, streaming, or remote work.
Plug, Play, and Perform
No assembly required! The iBUYPOWER Gaming PC comes prebuilt, tested, and ready to use out of the box. Just plug it in, install your favorite games, and start playing within minutes.
Built for Longevity
Every iBUYPOWER Gaming PC undergoes rigorous quality control and stress testing to ensure stability and performance. From motherboard to cooling, every part is optimized for reliability.
Features:
|Feature
|Details
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-9700F (3.0GHz up to 4.7GHz Turbo)
|Graphics Card
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
|Memory
|16GB DDR4 RAM
|Storage
|240GB SSD + 1TB HDD
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, DisplayPort
|Case Design
|RGB tempered glass case
|Accessories
|RGB Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Included
Customer Reviews:
The iBUYPOWER Gaming PC blew me away! Fast, quiet, and beautiful RGB lighting.
Runs every game perfectly. Setup took 5 minutes. Best prebuilt PC ever.
The iBUYPOWER Gaming PC handles streaming, editing, and gaming all at once.
FAQs:
Q1: Does the iBUYPOWER Gaming PC come with Wi-Fi and Windows?
Yes, it includes built-in Wi-Fi and Windows 10 Home pre-installed.
Q2: Can I upgrade components later?
Absolutely! The iBUYPOWER Gaming PC supports upgrades for RAM, GPU, and storage.
Q3: Is it good for streaming and video editing?
Yes, the Intel Core i7 and GTX 1660 Ti combo is perfect for both gaming and creative workloads.
Q4: What games can it run smoothly?
It runs titles like Fortnite, GTA V, Apex Legends, Valorant, and Cyberpunk 2077 effortlessly at high settings.
Q5: Does it come with a keyboard and mouse?
Yes! Every iBUYPOWER Gaming PC includes an RGB keyboard and mouse bundle.