2025 Study Uncovers Where Americans Are Most Curious About AI Health Technology

New Study Identifies Top 10 U.S. States That Trust  AI Tools for Wellness & Medical Insights

  • Vermont tops the list with an average monthly search of 15.43 per 100,000 residents.
  • Wyoming follows second place with an average of 11.86 searches per 100,000 residents, and North Dakota is third at 11.19.
  • Texas recorded 1.63 searches per 100,000 residents, the lowest across all states in the U.S.

A new study reveals that Vermont is dramatically outpacing the rest of the country in terms of search interest in AI health and wellness technology.

Contents
The research by digital marketing agency Hyper Dog Media analyzed aggregated online search interest for AI health-related terms (like “AI health assistant,” “AI symptom checker,” “AI doctor app,” “AI wellness coach,” and “AI therapy chatbot”) across all 50 states. For each state, total query counts were compiled and then standardized by 2025 population to calculate the number of searches per 100,000 residents.

 

Vermont ranks first with an average of 15.43 searches per 100,000 residents. That’s 228% higher than the national average of 4.71. The Green Mountain State recorded 100 average monthly searches for AI health topics across its population of 648,278.

Wyoming takes second place with 11.86 searches per 100,000 residents, coming in 152% above the national average of 4.71. With a population of 590,169, the Equality State recorded 70 average monthly searches.

 

North Dakota ranks third with an average of 11.19 searches per 100,000 residents, 137% higher than the national average of 4.71. The Peace Garden State recorded 90 average monthly searches across a population of 804,089.

Top states for AI health searches

 

Looking at the findings, a spokesperson at Hyper Dog Media commented:

“The data reflects that states like Vermont, Wyoming, and North Dakota stand out at the top of this list, strongly indicating that smaller states are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence for health and wellness solutions.

“The fact that search activity is significantly higher than the national average suggests that residents in these states are proactive about exploring digital health tools and embracing AI technology for medical guidance and wellness support.”

 

South Dakota comes in fourth with an average of 9.67 monthly searches per 100,000 residents, standing 105% higher than the national average of 4.71. The Mount Rushmore State recorded 90 average monthly searches across a population of 931,033.

 

Alaska ranks fifth with 9.41 searches per 100,000 residents, 100% higher than the national average of 4.71. The Last Frontier reported 70 average monthly searches across its population of 743,756.

 

Rhode Island (6th) recorded an average of 8.92 searches per 100,000 residents, followed closely by Montana (7th) at 8.75, Delaware (8th) at 8.43, Maine (9th) at 7.80, and New Hampshire (10th) at 7.77.

 

Table for Extended Results:

 

Top 10 U.S. States With the Highest Interest in AI Health Tools
State Searches per 100,000 Residents Rank
Vermont 15.43 1
Wyoming 11.86 2
North Dakota 11.19 3
South Dakota 9.67 4
Alaska 9.41 5
Rhode Island 8.92 6
Montana 8.75 7
Delaware 8.43 8
Maine 7.80 9
New Hampshire 7.77 10

 

The study was conducted by Hyper Dog Media. This digital marketing agency focuses on doing things right: ethical tactics, smart execution, and budget-conscious strategies that allow businesses to rise above the noise and build lasting connections with their audience.

