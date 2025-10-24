LEGO Car Kit for Adults – Ferrari SF-24 F1 Model

Bring your passion for racing and precision engineering to life with the LEGO car kit for adults – Ferrari SF-24. Designed for builders aged 18 and up, this premium LEGO car kit for adults combines creativity, craftsmanship, and Ferrari’s iconic design.

With over 1,300 detailed LEGO pieces, this Technic model captures the spirit of Formula 1 with its realistic suspension, aerodynamic body, and sleek red finish. Whether you’re a LEGO fan, a Ferrari enthusiast, or just love a good challenge, this set delivers the ultimate building experience.