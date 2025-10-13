FAQs:

Q1: Does the Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) support AI features?

Yes, it includes Windows 11 Copilot+, which uses AI to enhance creativity and productivity.

Q2: How long does the battery last?

The Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) provides up to 20 hours of battery life depending on usage.

Q3: Is the display touchscreen?

Yes, it has a responsive 13.8-inch PixelSense touchscreen for smooth navigation and creative control.

Q4: Is the Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) good for content creators?

Absolutely! The powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor and vivid display make it perfect for photo, video, and design tasks.

Q5: Can I expand storage?

While internal upgrades are limited, you can easily expand storage using external SSDs via USB-C ports.