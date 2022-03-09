Two Arkansas Men Sentenced For Drug Trafficking

Two Arkansas Men Sentenced To Over 29 Years Combined In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) Two Arkansas men have been sentenced to federal prison for the Distribution of Methamphetamine. The Honorable Judge P.K. Holmes, III, presided over the sentencing hearings in the United States District Court in Fort Smith.

In March 2021, Agents with the FBI launched an investigation into drug trafficking in the Western District of Arkansas. Between the months of March and June of 2021, agents conducted controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Omar Perez and David Franks. According to court documents, the investigation of Perez and Franks was completed on June 23, 2021, when the parties were discovered to be in the process of completing a two-kilogram methamphetamine transaction in the parking lot of a shopping center in Fort Smith. Upon the arrest of both parties, approximately two kilograms of methamphetamine, $17,000 in cash, a firearm and ammunition were seized.

Omar Perez, age 30, of Waldron, Arkansas, was sentenced today to 210 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of More than 500 Grams of Methamphetamine.

David Allen Franks, age 40, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was sentenced today to 140 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release on one count of Distribution of a Mixture or Substance Containing Methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

The FBI and Fort Smith Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Carter prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today