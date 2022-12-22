Twitter Integrates Live Market Charts for Bitcoin and Ether – CryptoPotato

Twitter introduced a new cryptocurrency feature on its platform that allows users to check the current price of bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH).

The graphics display the logo of the market tracking site Trading View and a link directing to Robinhood. It remains unknown whether those two were somehow involved with the new feature.

Twitter’s Latest Crypto Move

Users of the social media platform can now track the USD valuation of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap – bitcoin and ether – by typing the assets’ names or their tickers on the search tap. The feature also shows their fluctuations compared to the previous day.

The price charts are an addition to the existing “$Cashtags” option that displays the prices of numerous ETFs or leading stocks. Twitter’s CEO – Elon Musk – praised his team for designing the integration.

One of many product improvements coming to financial Twitter!

Nice work by Twitter team. https://t.co/CKLH8OtDDW

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

While bitcoin and ether are the only supported digital currencies as of the moment, Twitter plans to “refine” its user experience and include additional assets in the “coming weeks.”

The price graphics show Trading View’s logo and direct to a Robinhood link, suggesting that the social media giant could have partnered with those organizations. None of them have confirmed such collaboration yet.

A New CEO Coming?

Despite the improvements and amendments, many users seem to oppose the new way Twitter has been managed. Roughly 10 million people voted for Elon Musk to step down from the role of a CEO in a recent poll that he initiated. Around 7.5 million wished he could stay in charge of the platform.

The entrepreneur said he will abide by the results and look for “someone foolish enough” to swap him at the helm. Once appointing a new chief executive, Musk plans to manage software and server teams within Twitter.

Several prominent individuals, including Binance’s boss – Changpeng Zhao – insisted the South African is the best fit for the role. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has previously financially backed Musk’s multi-billion acquisition of Twitter, believing that Tesla’s CEO could eliminate bots and spam comments on the platform.

