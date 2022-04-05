Tulsa: Eugene Todd Nunley Sentenced for 2015 Rape

Eugene Todd Nunley Sentenced for 2015 Rape near OSU-Tulsa Campus

(STL.News) A Tulsa man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for a rape he committed near the OSU-Tulsa campus in 2015.

“Eugene Nunley will spend 14 years in prison for the physical and emotional harm he has caused this victim,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “My team of federal prosecutors and victim specialists will continue to support survivors of sexual assault and fight for justice on their behalf.”

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan sentenced Eugene Todd Nunley, 48, to 14 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

On Aug. 26, 2021, Nunley pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse by force and threat in Indian Country.

The defendant admitted that he forced the female victim into a wooded area and raped her on Aug. 13, 2015. The victim was walking on the Osage Prairie Trail near 900 North Greenwood Avenue when Nunley attacked her from behind. Following the rape, the defendant told the victim she was “lucky” then ran away.

The victim reported the crime and told officers she did not know her attacker. In early September 2015, DNA testing revealed Nunley was the perpetrator. Officers located the defendant in the Creek County jail, where he was being held on unrelated charges.

Nunley, a Muscogee Nation citizen, was previously convicted of the 2015 rape in Tulsa County District Court. His conviction was overturned after the Cherokee Nation reservation was recognized as having never been disestablished by Congress. He was indicted in federal court in June 2021.

The FBI and Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chantelle D. Dial prosecuted the case.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2015 National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, 21.3% of women and 2.6% of men living in the United States reported being raped or subject to attempted rape during their lifetime.

If you or someone you know is experiencing or has experienced sexual violence, you are not alone and there are services available to help, including the Sexual Assault Hotline, 1-800-656-HOPE (4673), and the StrongHearts Native Helpline, 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483). In addition, you can find a resources page on the Office on Violence Against Women’s website. The page includes contact information for state sexual assault coalitions that can direct you to local resources and services, as well as opportunities to get involved.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today