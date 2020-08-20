Tucson Police Identified Homicide Victim as Christopher Moreno

TUCSON, AZ (STL.News) The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred yesterday morning on Tucson’s South Side. On August 18, 2020 at 9:15 a.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the intersection of West 22nd Street and South Osborne Avenue for a report of a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. Officers immediately began rendering aid to the victim utilizing their Individual First-Aid Kits (IFAK). Tucson Fire personnel took over medical treatment; however, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after their arrival. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Christopher Moreno. Next of kin has been notified.

Homicide Detectives responded to continue the investigation. Based on information obtained by officers and detectives, it was determined the shooting took place in the parking lot of 1010 S. Freeway Road (Motel 6). Immediately after the shooting occurred, a female acquaintance of Moreno attempted to drive him to the hospital but stopped a short distance later (22nd /Osborne) to call 911. Details are extremely limited at this time. There are currently no suspects in custody. Detectives are actively following up on leads in the case but are asking anyone with information to please call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Additional details will be released as they become available.

