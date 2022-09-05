Trevor Sentenced for failure to register as sex Offender

Rapid City Man, Trevor Red Bird Sentenced for Third Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Conviction

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on September 1, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Trevor Red Bird, age 34, was sentenced to 26 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Red Bird was indicted by a federal grand jury in March of 2022. He pleaded guilty on June 2, 2022.

Red Bird was convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact in May of 2008. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. Red Bird was convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in 2017 and again in 2019. In March 2021, Red Bird was released from prison and began supervised release in Rapid City.

Initially, Red Bird properly updated his registration. In December 2021, however, he moved from his registered address but did not update his registration. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued and on February 1, 2022, Red Bird was arrested in Rapid City.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Red Bird was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today