Trading Guide: Tata Motors, Titan among 4 stock recommendations for Friday

Stop Loss: Rs 2,518

Target: Rs 2,417The stock price has given a breakdown of the Head & Shoulder pattern on the daily chart with a bearish candlestick and again retested the neckline of the pattern. The overall structure of the counter is very bearish, as it is trading below all of its important moving averages. The technical indicator Ichimoku Cloud suggests that the price is trading below the conversion line and base line, which will now act as a resistance. Moreover, an oscillator stochastic RSI is also supportive of the short position with a negative crossover.Hence, based on the above technical structure, one can initiate a short position in Titan at CMP Rs 2,484.50, or a rise in the price till Rs 2,488.50 levels can be used as a selling opportunity for the downside target of Rs 2,417. However, bearish view will negate if Titan closes above the Resistance level of Rs 2,518.(Mahesh Prakot, Technical Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio)