Towaoc: Alonzo Gary Summa Sentenced for Assaulting

Towaoc Man, Alonzo Gary Summa Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting His Brother

(STL.News) The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that a federal jury in Durango has found Alonzo Gary Summa, age 36, guilty of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon. The judge sentenced him to 96 months in prison.

At trial, the government presented evidence that on August 11, 2020, Summa cut his half-brother with a knife during an argument in Towoac, Colorado, on the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation. Around the time of the assault, Summa sent the victim a Facebook message that said “I suggest u watch where u go from now And watch your back…I’m comeing [sic] after u.” Summa’s assault left the victim with a seven-inch, permanent scar. Evidence presented at trial showed that the victim feared retaliation from Summa for his participation in the case. At the time of the assault, the defendant was on supervision for a federal conviction for an assault that also involved a knife, 17-cr-00147-REB.

The jury announced its verdict on November 12, 2021. Summa was sentenced by the Honorable Senior District Court Judge Robert E. Blackburn on February 11, 2022, to serve 78 months in prison, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Summa was also sentenced to serve an additional 18 months in prison for violating his prior federal supervised release, which he was on at the time of this offense.

“Prosecuting violence inflicted towards family members always presents challenges, especially in a small community such as Towaoc,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “Our office remains committed to holding accountable violent offenders in Indian Country.”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs at the Ute Mountain Ute Indian Reservation investigated this matter. Assistant United States Attorneys R. Josh Player and Jeffrey K. Graves handled the prosecution.

Case number: 20-cr-00262-REB-GPG.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today