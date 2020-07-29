Torrance Police Arrested Dennis Wyman for Assault with Weapon Offense

Torrance CA (STL.News) On June 29, 2020, at approximately 11:36 PM, Torrance Police Officers responded to the Stay bridge Suites, located at 19901 Prairie Avenue regarding shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 50-year-old male adult who was struck by a vehicle and had suffered lower extremity

injuries. The Torrance Fire Department treated the victim at the scene and later transported him to a local hospital. During the investigation, officers learned the Suspect Dennis Wyman a 42-year-old male adult of Redondo Beach, began yelling racial insults to a group of African Americans in the Staybridge Suites parking lot. The suspect then entered his vehicle and drove it at the victims. One of the victims, an off duty armed security guard, fired several rounds from a handgun prior to being struck by the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene. Detectives conducted an in-depth investigation, extensive follow-up, and were able to identify the involved suspect. On July 8, 2020,

Redondo Beach Officers located the suspect and detained him during a traffic stop. Torrance Police officers later arrived and placed Suspect Wyman under arrest for attempted murder. On July 10, 2020, Investigators filed the charges of assault with a deadly weapon resulting in great bodily injury, hit and run causing serious injury, and special allegation of hate crimes with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

This investigation is being conducted under the command of Torrance Police Acting Captain Charles Fisher of the Special Operations Bureau. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456 (DR#200023706)

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE