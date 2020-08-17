Topeka Man Joseph Adams Sentenced For $47,000 ID Theft Scheme

(STL.News) – A Topeka man was sentenced today to 46 months in federal prison for devising an identity theft scheme that caused a loss of more than $47,000, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Joseph Adams, 42, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud. In his plea, Adams admitted he and a co-defendant obtained stolen mail containing checks and information on victims’ identities. They used a software program to make counterfeit checks and identification cards. They passed the counterfeit checks at stores including a Walmart in Overland Park, Kan. They also used a stolen identity to access an account at Capital Federal Bank. The overall loss was approximately $47,600.

Co-defendant Danielle Hutchens is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 28.

McAllister commended the U.S. Postal Service, the Overland Park Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Skip Jacobs for their work on the case.