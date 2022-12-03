Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Three More Under-the-Radar Altcoins to Its Listing Roadmap – The Daily Hodl

Top US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase is adding three additional under-the-radar altcoins to its listing roadmap.

Coinbase announces that Magic (MAGIC), Rocket Pool (RPL) and Aragon (ANT) are now on its roadmap.

MAGIC is the token used to operate Treasure, a decentralized video game console. The 235th-ranked crypto asset by market cap is trading at $0.449 at time of writing and has surged more than 15% in the past 24 hours.

Aragon is a decentralized governance platform on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. ANT is valued at $1.94 at time of writing. The 272nd-ranked crypto asset by market cap is down 1.48% in the past day.

Rocket Pool is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool. RPL, the network’s native utility and governance token, is changing hands for $20.73 at time of writing. The 90th-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up 7.23% in the past 24 hours.

Coinbase created the roadmap this year to increase transparency and reduce the possibility of front-running their listing announcements.

Earlier this year, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the exchange aims to list as many crypto assets as possible, as long as they meet the company’s standards.

“It’s kind of like Amazon or something like that where a product might have three stars or it might have five stars, but if it starts to get one star consistently, it’s probably fraudulent or defective or something and maybe Amazon will remove it. Otherwise, you want to let the market decide what these things are.”

Don’t Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get crypto email alerts delivered directly to your inbox



Check Price Action



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Telegram



Surf The Daily Hodl Mix



Check Latest News Headlines



Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Jorm S