Top 5 reasons to sell a business

(STL.News) There is a strong argument that opponents of buying a ready-made business give. It sounds like this: “Why would someone sell a profitable business? It’s like voluntarily giving away a hen that lays golden eggs. Strange and suspicious. This means that the company being sold is most likely working in the red”. But the unprofitability of the business is only one of the possible reasons for the sale. So what are the reasons for selling an existing business? Let’s discuss this in this article.

Reasons to sell my business

1. Money

One of the good reasons for selling a business is an urgent need for money. This happens when you need money for the expensive treatment of someone close to you, repayment of debts, and penalties.

2. Retirement

The second reason why sell your business is age and the desire to retire, to rest. If the owner cannot find a successor among close people, he sells his business.

3. Competition

Some types of business have emerged with the advent of new technologies. For example, when the equipment for large-format printing appeared, the first businessmen who relied on this type of printing, of course, succeeded. Over time, large format printing enterprises became more and more. Not all owners managed to choose the right tactics in the struggle for the clientele. Some preferred to sell the business. At the same time, many buyers of this business for sale, as WebSite Closers said, managed to keep their leading positions and are still successfully working. The same happens in other spheres of entrepreneurial activity.

4. Burnout

People who have never been engaged in business represent the life of an entrepreneur as a carefree existence, saturated with money, luxury, and travel. Few people have seen the downside of this “endless holiday”.

At the same time, the phrase “paying the price” is not figurative, quite often, you have to really pay fines or make concessions on the price of the contract. Nights without sleep, and days in doubt at those moments when the prospects of the business idea are not yet clear. Inability to relax even on vacation, when the phone is bursting with calls in the style of “boss, we have problems, what to do?”. Even calm people have the desire to quit everything and live in peace.

5. Changes in the industry

Entrepreneurs sometimes open several different businesses. However, there comes a time when it is necessary to reach a new level and invest additional funds to purchase new equipment and technologies. At this point, you have to choose which areas are priorities, and which enterprises should be sold to get free funds for development.

Other reasons for selling a business

Economic reasons for selling:

– For a long time, the business gives less return than can be obtained without risk and effort (for example, by investing the same amount of money in foreign currency, gold, etc;)

– chronic lack of working capital, as a result, the company works at full capacity and gradually eats itself.

Selling a failing business would be the best solution.

Organizational reasons:

– it is not possible to choose a good team, establish a decent management system, a system of payment that stimulates results, etc.;

– failure to find and close the loopholes of significant leakage of funds, information, clientele, etc.

Production and commercial reasons:

– Failure to effectively promote goods, withstand competition, and update equipment, and product range;

– the sales system is vulnerable and weak;

– the firm itself is losing positions and is close to losing the market;

– significant structural shifts of consumers (for example, due to the crisis).

Psychological reasons:

– the business owner himself switches to a new business, and is busy with other problems that distract him from the business;

– in the character of the owner – dislike of routine, pedantic monotonous maintenance of business efficiency.

Of course, it is impossible to list all possible reasons, but one way or another, they indicate that the business is subject to any restrictions.

“Is it time to sell the business now?”

This is the first question that the owner must answer. In general, why sell a successful business? Is it a good time to sell? How will the price of the business change? What steps can be taken to increase the value of the company? Are there any necessary documents, certificates, for example, an auditor’s report, an expert assessment of the company, market surveys, indicating the position and reputation of the company being sold, and other attributes that may interest a potential buyer and affect the selling price?

Not knowing and not feeling the intricacies of the business sale market, many do not find a buyer, and if they manage to sell their business, the proceeds are more likely to hurt their ego than to reward them adequately.

Selling a business is a very delicate matter, and it is better to entrust it to professionals who are able to justify a decent price, find an interested buyer, and not make many mistakes.