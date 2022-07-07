Tony Cushingberry pleads guilty to second-degree murder of U.S. postal worker

An Indianapolis man pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree of U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Angela Summers.

According to court documents, Tony Cushingberry, 23, murdered Summers on April 27, 2020, on North Denny Street, during her usual mail delivery route. Cushingberry was upset about the recent lack of mail delivery and aggressively approached Summers to ask about the status of their mail. Cushingberry pursued Summers onto a neighbor’s porch causing Summers to reach for her can of defensive spray and spray Cushingberry.

Cushingberry took out a handgun from his waistband and shot Summers in the chest. Summers collapsed on the porch while Cushingberry fled. Summers was pronounced dead at the hospital. Cushingberry later gave a statement to law enforcement admitting to shooting Summers.

“Letter carrier Summers was a dedicated public servant simply doing her job when she was senselessly murdered,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “Our office will work with our law enforcement partners to hold criminals accountable for violent attacks on government officials. While no prosecution will bring the victims of gun violence home to their families, we will work tirelessly to protect the public and bring violent criminals to justice.”

“The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is a top priority for the Postal Inspection Service, and every act or threat of violence elicits an immediate and firm response,” said Inspector-in-Charge Rodney Hopkins. “This judicial outcome demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that all USPS employees can come to work and serve the public without having to endure an atmosphere of fear and intimidation, and we hope that this case’s resolution will serve as a deterrent to those criminal actors who threaten the fundamental right of a safe work environment for our nation’s postal employees.

In addition to the tireless efforts made by Inspectors in furtherance of this investigation, I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who provided invaluable assistance, namely the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the FBI, and the ATF, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana for making this a high priority case in their office and their continued support throughout the investigation.”

Cushingberry pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson at a later date. Cushingberry faces a maximum of life in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also provided valuable assistance.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jayson McGrath and Peter Blackett who are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today