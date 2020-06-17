Timothy Walton Assaulted for Wearing Wrong Color at a party in Viscount

El Paso, TX (STL.News)

Date and time: May 30, 2020 at approximately 12:10 a.m. Location: 9455 Viscount Victim: 19 –year old Timothy Walton of Ft. Bliss

Offender 1: 26 –year old Jalen Hasty of the 2500 block of McKinley

Offender 2: 20 –year old Frederick Williams of the 3300 block of Sheppard

Offender 3: 19 –year old Neco Cawthorn of the 10500 block of Dyer

Offender 4: 22 –year old Deomontez Duncan of the 5300 block of Woodrow Bean

Gang Investigators have arrested four men for assaulting another man at a party at the 9400 block of Viscount because he was wearing the wrong color. The victim was wearing a red bandana as his friend “face timed” with the offenders before going to the party. The offenders later confronted the victim at the party about the red bandana and assaulted him. The four offenders were charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. During the investigation, investigators recovered three handguns that investigators have linked to other recent on-going investigations. Officials from Ft. Bliss provided some assistance in the investigation.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE