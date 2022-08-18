Tim Lenderking’s Returns from Travel

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Returns from Travel to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking returned to Washington on August 17 from travel to the United Arab Emirates, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. During his trip, Special Envoy Lenderking engaged with senior officials from the Republic of Yemen Government, the United Nations, and regional and international partner countries as well as the Yemeni people to secure an expanded UN-mediated truce in Yemen to take effect October 2.

The truce in Yemen, now in its fifth month, has given Yemenis the best chance for peace since the conflict began eight years ago. It has provided millions of Yemenis with increased access to fuel, flights, and saved hundreds of lives. But the truce must be expanded to bring further relief to the Yemeni people, who have suffered from too many years of war. The Yemeni parties must set aside maximalist demands and make progress on the payment of civil servant salaries, road openings to alleviate the suffering of those living under siege in Taiz and other governates inside of Yemen, and expanded flight destinations from Sana’a airport.

We call on all the parties to seize this moment and demonstrate the flexibility and compromise necessary to deliver these expanded benefits and bring immediate relief to the people of Yemen. Continuing to choose peace over violence is the only path to securing a more durable ceasefire and an inclusive, comprehensive Yemeni-led political process that meets the people’s calls for justice and accountability. In this spirit, during his visit to the region Special Envoy Lenderking urged all parties to adhere to the UN-mediated truce terms and to de-escalate tensions in Shabwah. The United States remains committed to advancing peace efforts in Yemen and supporting the Yemeni people’s aspirations for lasting peace and stability.

