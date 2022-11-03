This smallcap pharma company declares 350% interim dividend; record date fixed

While announcing its quarterly results, the smallcap pharma company has declared a 350% interim dividend for FY23. This amounts to Rs 7 per share dividend.

“Payment of interim dividend of Rs 7/- (350%) per equity share on the face-value of Rs 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23,” said the company’s filing with the exchange.

For the aforesaid dividend, the company has also fixed the record date as November 14. Also, the dividend payment date has been intimated as of or after November 24.

In FY22, the company announced a total dividend of 475% or Rs 9.5 per share. At the current share price of Rs 1347.70, this results in a dividend yield of 0.7%.



Since September 2001, the company has announced as many as 19 dividends.



In the last 3-year, the stock has delivered a return of over 90%.

Ajanta Pharma is a speciality pharmaceutical major providing quality medicines across 30+ countries.

