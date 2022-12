Best debutants of 2022Geospatial and data analytics firm Bayanat AI’s stock price has more than quadrupled after raising $171 million in an IPO. The rare tech listing in the energy-rich Gulf is the best-performing IPO of 2022. Indian FMCG major Adani Wilmar which raised $486 million was the second-best IPO of 2022 globally. Here’s the full list. (Source: Bloomberg | TOI)