Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Greene County, Missouri

Springfield, MO (STL.News) The Springfield-Greene County Health Department today announces the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Greene County.

To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Health Department will notify people who have had contact with the patient, who traveled domestically.

Health Department staff are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If so, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

As of Saturday, March 14, the state public health laboratory is no longer required to send positive tests to the CDC for confirmation. Results are now considered confirmed cases.