These are the most heavily shorted stocks on Wall Street, including big bets against crypto names – CNBC

Investors appear to be getting more bearish on crypto miner Marathon Digital , as digital currencies struggle in a tough environment for risk assets. FactSet data showed that short interest in Marathon rose by nearly 19% to 29.6 million shares as of mid-September. That accounts for roughly 27% of the company’s overall float, or the shares available for trading. The stock is down more than 70% year to date. Crypto assets have been under pressure this year, with bitcoin losing 58% in 2022, as the Federal Reserve raises rates to fight inflationary pressures not seen in decades. A wave of bankruptcies and insolvency problems have also hit the crypto industry and assets. On Tuesday, bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 before sliding back under $19,000 . Crypto proxy and software company MicroStrategy is also heavily shorted, with a short interest as a percent of float at 34.5%. The stock is down more than 62% in 2022. Meanwhile, meme stock Bed Bath & Beyond saw its short interest tick lower to 29.9 million shares from 30.6 million. Short-selling is a bet against a stock practiced mostly by hedge funds and involves borrowing shares and selling them in order to buy them back more cheaply, profiting from the difference. Check out below the full list of heavily shorted stocks. (Note: The table includes stocks traded on the NASDAQ or NYSE exchanges with short interest greater than 25% of their total float and at least $100 million in market cap. Short interest data is updated twice a month and reported mid-month and at the end of the month. These figures are current as of Sept. 15 as reported by the exchanges, via FactSet. The next release date is Oct. 11 for short interest data as of Sept. 30).