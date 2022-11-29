'There Won't Be Another Bull Market,' Declares Crypto Analyst By CoinEdition – Investing.com

‘There Won’t Be Another Bull Market,’ Declares Crypto Analyst

Crypto influencer Mark Moss says there won’t be another bull market.“You need to understand why crypto markets have pumped so hard to understand why there won’t be another one,” says the analyst.Moss, however, believes that will go unharmed.Crypto influencer Mark Moss says there won’t be another bull market. In his detailed thread on the subject, Moss explains why he feels this way.

Why Crypto Won't See Another Bull MarketI posted this last week stating SEC regulations will come hard, and crypto as a category won't see another bull run, but #Bitcoin willI got almost 1k comments, most stating I don't know what I am talking aboutSo, a

