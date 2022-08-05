New Orleans Man, Theodore Kurz Sentenced for Mortgage Fraud

THEODORE KURZ, age 72, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced on August 4, 2022 for mortgage fraud by the Honorable Nannette Jolivette Brown, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. KURZ was sentenced to time served, 5 years of supervised release, $751,900 in restitution, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

According to court documents, KURZ obtained mortgages for three properties through the State of Louisiana, Division of Administration, Office of Community Development.

He then forged mortgage cancellations that he filed with the Orleans Parish Clerk of Court to falsely make it appear that the loans had been satisfied. KURZ then obtained mortgages through a different lender, falsely claiming that there were no outstanding mortgages or liens on the properties.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for investigating this matter. The prosecution of this case was handled by Assistant U. S. Attorney G. Dall Kammer, Chief of General Crimes Unit.

