The Richmond Police Investigating Protest Vandalism

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department is investigating several acts of vandalism that occurred during last night’s protests. They occurred as protesters were moving away from the Lee Monument.

An Unlawful Assembly declaration had been issued at 11:28 p.m., Wednesday, June 24th at the Lee Monument after rocks were being thrown at police officers. Protesters had already begun leaving the area, but after the declaration was announced, the rest dispersed with many of them heading westbound where the vandalism occurred.

Property crimes detectives have identified major acts of vandalism to two businesses in the:

· 2000 block of West Broad Street

· 1900 block of West Main Street

Surveillance video and eyewitness reports document the vandalism and will be used by the detectives to identify which protesters were responsible for the damage.

At about the same time, an arson occurred at the Starbucks in the 400 block of W. Robinson Street and will be investigated by the RPD/RFD Arson Team.

Anyone with information about these incidents or surveillance video to share is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000

