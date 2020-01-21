The Missouri Senate Minute for Jan. 21: Teacher Salaries

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Nearly a week after hearing the State of the State, Missouri senators are working toward how to complete these tasks. Among the agenda items for the governor this year is increasing teacher pay throughout our state. Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden of Columbia says he agrees with the executive branch on this…

“Well, we all would love to do it, and — you know — certainly want to be mindful of our compensation for our teachers,” Sen. Rowden said. “Anytime you go down that road, it’s a big, big chunk of money.”

Teacher salaries start around $32,000 in the Show-Me State. Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader Gina Walsh of Bellefontaine Neighbors adds she’s ready to make this happen…

“These senators know. They’ll stand,” Sen. Walsh said. “They’ll do what they have to do to get it across the goal line. They always do.”

Missouri Senate committees continue to hear legislation. The first floor discussion of these measures could start as early as this week.